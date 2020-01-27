Lil Nas X gets chowder during Grammys, BTS performance

Picture: Getty

In 2007, after a long day in sixth grade, I hurried home to see chowder. Lil Nas X, although four years younger than me, was supposed to do the same. It’s nice to have another ex-teenager around!

Lil Nas X started its great Grammys performance with cameos from Mason Ramsey, Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus, the original Nas and even BTS in a living room.

An episode of the legendary cartoon network show Chowder was played on the television show behind him (see screenshot above). I screamed and hurried to continue screeching among my colleagues. Here was her reaction:

Joan Summers: CHOWDER !!!! wow the zoomer representation. I cry my eyes out … teenagers get up!

Julianne Escobedo Shepherd: what does that mean

Megan Reynolds: lol what the hell is chowder

Julianne Escobedo Shepherd: I do not know what that means. I’m 90. Joan Can you blog it, lol?

Hazel Cills: I think I’m too old for that too

Have I ever imagined that one day I would be the only Jezebel employee who was young enough to even know what it was like when I was walking around the chowder theme song in 2007? Absolutely not. Fortunately, Makeda Sandford, a former teenager and editor-in-chief of Jezebel, knew what the hell was going on. We consoled ourselves in a separate DM, far from the old people.

Joan Summers: WHAT DID I SAY ABOUT THE OLD PEOPLE AT JEZ? I was like chowder! YOUR CHOWDER!

Makeda Sandford: LOLLOL and you like EVERYONE

Joan Summers: NOTE THE NAME OF THE CHOWDER!

Makeda Sandford: Seriously, that was a moment: /

Joan Summers: Next they will say that they have no idea what the amazing world of chewing gum is … the disrespect

Makeda Sandford: sth. I will support you lol

So here I cry over a silly cartoon that appeared on a Grammys set for about 10 seconds because it was and sometimes was an incredibly long year. Sometimes you just have to find joy in things and let yourself be overwhelmed by these emotions. Lil Nas X? I see you, I hear you, and I respect your taste in late cartoons. The Grammys didn’t deserve you, but damn it, I’m glad you’re here!