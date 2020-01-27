“Old Town Road All-Stars” really!

The Grammys always put together special moments – and this one brought A LOT! Nominees Billy Ray Cyrus at Lil Nas X has joined the BTS, Diplo, viral yodeler Mason Ramsey, and more for an explosive performance on Sunday!

We especially love K-Pop guys – V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga – and it’s great to see them on a massive American stage!

Although the song has been an ear worm for what seems like forever, it is seriously the perfect performance on the medley, with all the remix versions and all the remix artists present and then some. .. it feels like a great way to honor the most popular song of 2019 with a new build to take on 2020 !!!

Watch the performance (below)!

Lil Nas X kicks off his #GRAMMYs performance in honor of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/c8ti7NRBI6

– MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

Fofos! Lil Nas X e BTS cantando “Old Town Road” no #GRAMMY! pic.twitter.com/QElrJuUCx7

– POPTime Play (@poptimeplay) January 27, 2020

. @ BTS_twt apresentando Old Town Road com Lil Nas X! 💜 pic.twitter.com/AgKKyuCQQI

– Bangtan Brasil⁷ (@BTS_BR) January 27, 2020

Love !!!

Well ?? What do I think, Perezcious readers ?! I love Old Town Road because it’s new and improved here, or what ?!

Sound OFF in your comments (below) !!!

