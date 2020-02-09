Lil Baby concert tickets on sale now! [Dates, Deals & Ticket Info]

It drips a lot, so don’t be too close. Lil baby is a 25-year-old Grammy-nominated artist who proudly emerged from Atlanta. He debuted his first studio album in 2018 entitled Harder Than Ever. On this album he co-produced one of his most popular songs, “Yes, Indeed” drake,
GET LIL BABY CONCERT TICKETS HERE!
So far, Lil Baby has dropped a total of two albums and several singles and EPs. Lil Baby can also be heard on the tracks of other young rap artists, such as the song “Baby”, which he wrote together with the artist Because baby,
Click here for more information on Lil Baby concert tickets!
February 8th
Jacksonville, Florida, USA
$ 105
February 15th
Chicago, IL, USA
$ 94
Big Jam 2 Ballers & Rappers Edition Tickets (Over 18 Event)
21st of February
Philadelphia, PA, USA
$ 72
Lil Baby Tickets (Rescheduled from December 26, 2019)
February 22
Saint Louis, MO, USA
$ 146
The Streetz on Lock with Lil Baby and more
7th March
Birmingham, AL, USA
8th of May
Miami Gardens, Florida, USA
$ 429
Rolling Loud Music Festival 3-day pass with A $ AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Post Malone and many more tickets (May 8-10)
3rd of July
London, LND, GB
£ 150
Wireless Festival London 2020 (Friday and Sunday) A $ AP Rocky, Meek Mill
5th July
London, LND, GB
£ 85
Wireless Festival London 2020 (Sunday) Meek Mill
December 14th
Los Angeles, California, USA