Like the New York Times, these voters cannot choose between Klobuchar and Warren – Mother Jones

Three weeks before Iowa caucus visitors put their trust in two men, the New York Times put their trust in two women: Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar. The document explained the very unusual decision to endorse two candidates by defining what the editors considered the two visions emerging in the democratic field: a “realistic” that called for a return to a “wiser America” ​​and a ” radical ”, calling for existing political and economic systems. Klobuchar, cast as the “realist,” and Warren, painted as the “radical,” were “the most effective proponents for any approach,” according to the Times.

Some New Hampshire voters, up to their final decision moments before going to the polls, also think that Klobuchar and Warren are the two best candidates in the field. But these voters are attracted to them on the basis of their personal and professional agreements, not on the basis of their ideological differences.

“They are both very smart, have a lot of experience and have achieved a lot,” Nancy Turkington, a doctor who works in Lebanon, New Hampshire, told me Sunday night during a Warren event. “And I think they have both been very attentive about the feminist agenda.”

Susan McAtavey, whom I met on Sunday afternoon at the Pete Buttigieg meeting in Dover, told me that she was also considering Warren and Klobuchar. “I would like to have a female candidate – I am not married to the idea, but I would love it,” McAtavey said. Although she considers herself progressive and believes that Warren fits in better with that vision, “I am always impressed by how well [Klobuchar] is doing in debates,” McAtavey said. “I don’t know, I love Klobuchar.”

In conversations with these Klobuchar-Warren fans – I met 10 during two events in New Hampshire yesterday – it became clear that these are the CV readers of the Democratic coalition. They love the performance of the two senators, often referring to Warren’s creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Klobuchar’s often touted record of passing more bills than her fellow senators in the race. They also quote Warren’s sentence from the January debate when she told viewers that only she and Klobuchar had won every election they ran into, while the male candidates present had lost 10 elections.

The awareness of voters about these achievements is perhaps due to the fact that female candidates have to flog that performance harder. As my colleague Pema Levy wrote last month, a persistent side effect of sexism is that voters are often more skeptical about women’s competence, a dynamic that requires those candidates to “work harder to make their ability towards voters more skeptical about their willingness to prove “, Levy wrote. Whatever the reason, it has made a difference for voters with whom I spoke and who like both Klobuchar and Warren. “They have records,” said Mark Soza, an undecided voter I met at a Joe Biden meeting in Gilford, New Hampshire. “That is very convincing.”

To be clear, many voters still think about ideological differences. At the Buttigieg meeting in Dover several New Hampshirites told me that they choose between Buttigieg and Klobuchar because of the more moderate views of those candidates; At the Warren event in Lebanon there were many Warren fans who considered fellow progressive Bernie Sanders as their second choice.

But voters who looked beyond ideology told me they found mistakes in both Sanders and Buttigieg, the male candidates whose platforms most closely matched Warren and Klobuchar, respectively. Turkington told me she didn’t care about Sanders because he “is not willing to compromise.” As far as Buttigieg is concerned: “It is incredible to think that a mayor from a small town can compete with those senators who have achieved so much.”

The question remains of course whether the archives and voters of these candidates put one of the two candidates at the top. Warren finished third in Iowa with eight delegates and Klobuchar finished fifth with only one. Recent New Hampshire polls prior to the nation’s first primary have found both candidates oscillate between third and fifth place behind Sanders, Buttigieg and sometimes Joe Biden.