Like the 49ers and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl | Kansas City Chiefs

(AP) – It’s been a while since a Super Bowl was such a mistake. This game between NFC champion San Francisco 49ers and AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs is difficult to judge.

The 49ers (15-3) developed from No. 2 in the draft last April to the brink of another championship. The Chiefs (14-4) took part in the AFC title competition last year and dropped out in extra time.

In 2019, both teams were dynamic and won a number of big games. Now they meet in the largest.

Here’s how the Chiefs and 49ers play in the Super Bowl:

WHEN THE FIGHTERS HAVE THE BALL

It’s not difficult to figure out how the chiefs will approach a game. QB Patrick Mahomes (15) tests the immune system with his arm and reading skills. He has game breakers in WRs Tyreek Hill (10) and Sammy Watkins (14), which means that a single coverage is a gamble in both cases. TE Travis Kelce (87) is a first-down machine and an all-rounder.

Damien Williams (26) plays in the background and has done two exceptional post-season shows, although Mahomes has often been the main racer by creating the way he did in the AFC championship game with a brilliant tap dance on the sidelines did.

This poses a big task for the Niners to achieve an effective pass rush, which they did practically every week. They’ll harass Mahomes with a Front-7 led by rookie Nick Bosa (97). DT DeForest Buckner (99) had a strong impact, and LBS Fred Warner (54) and Kwon Alexander (56), who are finally healthy, are impressive. Edge Rusher Dee Ford (55), who was chief last season, strengthened the unit.

They will challenge a good offensive line in Kansas City, anchored by RT Mitchell Schwartz (71) and LT Eric Fisher (72). But if the O-Line is true, San Francisco could fight cover against the fast Chiefs Wideouts. CB Richard Sherman (25) remains excellent, even if the rest of the secondary school is not at his level.

WHEN THE 49ER HAVE THE BALL

After RB Raheem Mostert (31) has seen the star turn against Green Bay, the chiefs need to be careful, which is usually a three-pronged attack. Tevin Coleman (26) and Matt Breida (22) give QB Jimmy Garoppolo the choice, although Mostert is certainly the main character. They operate behind an experienced line led by LT Joe Staley (74) and RT Mike McGlinchey in their second year, and Kyle Juszczyk (44) is the NFL’s best full-back as a blocker and receiver.

If the Niners let the ball run effectively, it could open a big field for All-Pro TE George Kittle (85), the most dynamic offensive player they have. Kittle is a difference maker that will force the Chiefs to use double coverage at times. S bully Mathieu (32) will see a lot of kittle, and S Daniel Sorensen (49), who played in monstrous playoffs, will be in the mix.

The Chiefs also have to deal well with WRs like Emmanuel Sanders (17), Kendrick Bourne (84) and the up-and-coming rookie Deebo Samuel (19), who fearlessly goes to the middle. Chris Jones (92) and Frank Clark (55) as well as LBs Anthony Hitchens (53) and Damien Wilson (54) have to make major contributions.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kansas City has a dangerous kick-back in Mecole Hardman (19), one of the fastest players in the NFL. However, the rookie becomes nervous about returning the ball and that can lead to bad decisions. Harrison Butker (7) is a reliable place kicker with a good range. He missed three extra points, one less than his mistakes on the field goals. Experienced Punter Dustin Colquitt (2) was blocked by the Texans for a TD, but is generally reliable.

It is the same with San Francisco PK Robbie Gould (9) in his 15th professional season. In 2007 he started a Super Bowl for the bears so that this stage would not annoy him. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky is a mere puppy by comparison and ends his first NFL season. Richie James took fifth place in the kick and punt returns of the 49ers, but is not a game breaker like in Kansas City.

COACHING

Kyle Shanahan, in his third year at the helm, took the 49ers from the choice of second place in the 2019 draft (Bosa was the prize) to their seventh Super Bowl. His versatile offensive was solid and the defense under coordinator Robert Saleh looked immobile at times. The front line is excellent and Saleh, like Shanahan, remains aggressive throughout the game. This has been particularly evident in the past two weeks.

Andy Reid lost to the Super Bowl with Philadelphia in 2005 and now has a better team. He was a master at handling Mahomes and the schemes that make KC’s offenses as dangerous as any other. He was smart enough to hire an aggressive defensive coordinator after last year’s debacle on this side of the ball cost the Chiefs a shot at the NFL title. It took a while for Steve Spagnuolo’s system to move in, but it looked strong in the second half of both playoff games. Kansas City must be careful not to fall behind.

INTANGIBLE

Reid is aiming for his first Super Bowl title as head coach, which could be the catalyst for the later selection of the Hall of Fame. The chiefs haven’t won everything in 50 years, and this is the best team they’ve had in that time. They are more balanced than in previous years, have a nice mix of youth and experience and a lot of self-confidence.

Shanahan has something to prove after the super debacle in the second half of the big game against New England when he was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator for the 2016 season. San Francisco is aiming for the sixth overall crown in the Super Bowl era that would bring the most tie. And after raging over Minnesota and Green Bay, the Niners are not lacking in self-confidence.

