Bengaluru: A series win against a strong Australia and performances in New Zealand last year give India a lot of confidence before a new tour starting on January 24, said skipper Virat Kohli, whose team will aim to put the Black Caps under pressure from the word go.

India will play five T20s, three ODIs and two tests in New Zealand. They beat the hosts 4-1 in ODI before losing the T20 1-2 series. “We take a lot of confidence in our performance (in NZ) last year. We were very positive in the way we played, very sure of what we wanted to do. The thing about playing outside is knowing if you can the home team under pressure, you can enjoy your cricket, “said Kohli on Sunday night after the seven-wicket win over Australia in the third decisive ODI in series.

“You have to win at home, there is that kind of feeling (for the hosts). So if you are playing your A match, you can really put them under pressure. This is what we did last year , tighten them in the middle of the overs, choose the wickets, the spinners were exceptional. I can’t wait to take the same intensity in the series. “

Before the New Zealand tour, Kohli said it became even more important to win the home series against Australia here on Sunday. The team leaves for New Zealand on Monday evening.

“We talked about it at the meeting, that this is the last game we play in the series and if we win, you tour on a happy note. If you lose, it can go under the radar, you can dismiss it as “oh it’s just a loss”.

“But when you win and win under pressure, the last two games have been tough wins, it strengthens your confidence that we are carrying forward,” he said.

On the limited part of the New Zealand tour, Kohli identified areas for improvement.

“Again, we want to beat when we beat first and in case we defend a low total, we should be able to do that too. We can’t afford to get into the streak after two games because then it becomes more and more difficult, so we will try to make a mark in the first game we play, “he said.

Kohli did not win a draw in the Australian series, but his team removed it from the equation by adapting to the situations.

