‘Like a Lotus in Dal Lake’: Nirmala Sitharaman adds Poetic Touch to Budget 2020 with Kashmiri Verse

On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recited a verse in Kashmiri while presenting the Union budget to an overcrowded Parliament.

The government of Narendra Modi has devised a 16-point plan to alleviate the agricultural crisis, including the liberalization of the agricultural sector, Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

The FM also added that the budget was broadly divided into three main themes: ambitious India, economic development and building a caring, humane society.

However, before announcing the government’s commitments, Sitharaman broke out a Kashmiri verse.

“हमारा वतन फिर से हुआ शालीमार बाग जैसा

हमारा वतन डल झील में खिलते कमल जैसा

नौजवानों के गर्म खून जैसा

मेरा वतन तेरा वतन हमारा वतन

दुनिया का सबसे प्यारा वतन ”

“Humara watan khilta hua shalimaar bagh jaisa

Humara watan Dal lake mein khilta hua kamal jaisa

Navjawanon ke garam khoon jaisa

Mera watan tera watan humara watan duniya ka sabse pyara watan ”

“Our country as a Shalimar garden, as a lotus in Dal Lake, the best country in the world,” she read the translation of the verse.

With the recitation of the verse written by Kashmiri poet Dinanath Kaul as part of his famous work “Myon Vatan” (My motherland), Sitharaman indicated that every action in the budget was devoted to “pyara vatan” or the beloved country.

However, this did not go so well with Twitterati.

The Narendra Modi government on August 5 had imposed a communication lockout in August after abolishing the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution and stripping the region with the majority of Muslims of their autonomy.

The law led to debates and protests from both Indian nationals and foreign counterparts, the valley remained in a black-out situation until the Supreme Court intervened and said that indefinitely shutting down the internet in Jammu and Kashmir was prohibited and repeated prohibitions prohibited meetings was an abuse of power because it asked the J&K administration to review the restrictions imposed in the region over the past five months.

Low speed mobile internet was restored in Kashmir on January 25, but the service can only be used to access 301 websites approved by the administration.

“I want to recite a small verse in Kashmiri,” says the FM. Nice thought, although most speakers of the language cannot respond thanks to the blackout on the internet. # Budget2020

Many others, however, pointed to the work of the famous Kashmiri poet, who found a mention on the B-Day.

For those who asked about the great Kashmiri poet Pt. Dina Nath Kaul “Nadim” who was born in 1916 and is still one of the greatest poets in the land of Vitasta, the valley of Kashmir. https://t.co/vuAYytak0j https://t.co/B2iDpynPZw

And greeted the finance minister for choosing the famous words in an unprecedented movement.

That was pretty great @nsitharaman! Wonderful delivery of those powerful rules from the poem by Pandit Dina Nath Kaul in Kashmiri, a first in the history of the Indian budget in parliament. Splendid. ❤️😍

This is the Kashmiri poem recited by Finance Minister @nsitharaman # BudgetSession2020 “Myon Vatan” (My Motherland) – by Dinanath Kaul ‘Nadim’. (Literal and metaphorical reference attempt on lotus in Kashmir). https://t.co/79Hz82ErqI

FM @nsitharaman recites #Kashmiri poem written by veteran Kashmiri poet Pandit Dina Nath Nadim in today’s speech 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/SIOoN2d8qH

Nirmala Sitharaman quoted a Kashmiri poem during her budget speech 🙂

