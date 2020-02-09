Lifeboat almost turns over to save surfer during Storm Ciara

Volunteers at RNLI Hastings were overthrown by the turbulent sea (Photo: @ upshot11)

A lifeboat also most capsized in Hastings when rescuers fought to rescue a surfer during Storm Ciara.

Shocking footage shows a wave that hits the RNLI Hastings boat on its side while trying to travel through the turbulent water.

Witness Paul Hogg, who filmed the clip, stated that the volunteers had tried to help a surfer who had come off his board.

He endorsed the video: “Brave boys from RNLI set out to rescue an idiot surfer from Hastings in Storm Ciara. Come home safely guys. “

Another witness then shared a video of whom they thought to be the surfer, who showed him struggling between the fast waves.

Brave boys from @RNLI head out to surf an idiot at Hastings in #StormCiara. Come home safely boys pic.twitter.com/6714gWmtTQ

– Paul Hogg (@ upshot11) February 9, 2020

The waves have almost completely wiped out the lifeboat (Photo: @ upshot11)

A surfer had fallen from his board into the water (Photo: @ upshot11)

While a third person placed images of a helicopter that also flew over the area in search of the person in the water.

The RNLI team later confirmed that the surfer had been safely brought ashore.

They added that their boat was not damaged during the mission, with all their ships built to withstand extreme weather conditions.

A spokesperson said: “We are happy to report that we are all safe, healthy and unharmed and that the boat is undamaged and is safely located next to RNLI Eastbourne.

“We are now on our way back to Hastings.”

The team later confirmed that they were returning safely to land (Photo: @ upshot11)

Another witness filmed the surfer who fought the waves (Photo: RichardConnolly)

It is not clear how long the rescue lasted (Photo: RichardConnolly)

Storm Ciara continues to attack the UK today, with hundreds of flood warnings throughout the country.

A red ‘life-threatening’ warning has been issued for serious flooding off the Nidd River at Pateley Bridge in North Yorkshire.

While in Bury, evacuations are said to be “imminent” after the Irwell River bursts its banks.

Wind speeds also reached 90 km / h in some parts of the country, leaving a trail of transport disruption when trees, power lines and even trucks were blown down.

Three people were injured after part of a pub roof collapsed in Perth on Saturday night and emergency services were called to Flitwick, Bedfordshire on Sunday after a tree fell on a car.

Thousands are also stranded at airports, with aircraft that cannot take off or land in the UK due to bad weather.

The Met Office has advised people not to travel in the storm, unless absolutely necessary.