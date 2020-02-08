Life under coronavirus lock: fear and empty shelves as Wuhan residents prepare for long waiting

It’s been three weeks since Wu Chen was quarantined in his Wuhan home and only his cat Baozi was in company.

He checks his own Temperature twice a day, once in the morning and once in the evening, and diligently cleans his home to minimize the risk of becoming infected with the deadly corona virus, which has meanwhile killed at least 780 people in the central Chinese province of Hubei.

Wu is one of millions of people who are almost confined to their homes in Wuhan and several other Chinese cities, as the authorities enforce an unprecedented ban that shows no sign of an end.

Since January 13, the 26-year-old graphic artist has only ventured outside his apartment a few times to stock up on food and face masks – and to collect food for his cat.

“My friend said he could save me something for nothing, so I went there to get cat food and masks. I hardly saw any people on the road on the way. It’s the same across Wuhan, ”he said.

Since Wu has stayed away from the outside world, the number of infections and deaths in Hubei Province has skyrocketed.

When the official Wuhan Quarantine was announced on January 23, fewer than 1,000 people were infected with the highly contagious virus in mainland China. There are now more than 37,000 confirmed cases.

The blockade was an unprecedented step in China’s disaster relief efforts, which refrained from taking such drastic measures during the 2003 SARS epidemic.

Dozens of millions of people can no longer leave the city and its surroundings because checkpoints have been set up on the streets, flights have been canceled and the military police have blocked the train stations despite the fact that train traffic has ceased.

Videos and photos from the quarantine zone in Wuhan have shown how hospitals are overcrowded with desperate people and empty supermarket shelves while supplies are running out in the city.

But Wu and a few other residents that CNN spoke to said they trusted local authorities to control the virus. “I have no real difficulties in daily life at the moment, except that I am extremely bored,” he said.

A new father in Wuhan

On January 5, Justin Steece’s wife Li Ling gave birth to their first son, Colm, in a Wuhan hospital.

Now the American teacher is desperately trying to find a way to get his family out of town and back to the United States. The US consulate in Wuhan has already evacuated all employees.

This week, four evacuation flights left Wuhan to the United States, carrying US citizens who were at greatest risk of contracting the virus. No further evacuation flights are expected, a State Department official said on Tuesday.

Steece tried to get his son and wife aboard an evacuation flight, but found it difficult to find the right papers.

“The problem is the fact that I have to register him as a US citizen, but I couldn’t (because of the lock),” he told CNN from his Wuhan apartment. “I couldn’t do everything in time.”

He said he was working with the US authorities to find a way out.

Until the family’s path is confirmed, Steece takes all precautions to avoid contamination.

When collecting food, he wears a face mask over his nose, mouth and sunglasses to protect his eyes. He also puts on an extra layer of clothing that is washed when he gets home.

All shopping bags that he uses are carefully wiped with soap.

There is a small selection of food in the supermarket – fresh products are a rare find. “Our current area is no longer made up of the vast majority of vegetables, but we do get new supplies occasionally,” he said. Other areas of the city are worse, he added.

sense of community

As quarantine continues, residents come together to share resources or send small groups on shopping trips for multiple families to limit the risk of infection.

In the small river town of Sandouping in Hubei Province, about 300 kilometers from Wuhan, doctoral researcher Ping Huang said that his family had recently distributed about 750 kilograms of vegetables to employees such as the police and doctors.

“My family runs a small hotel here… We have more than enough food for tourists to visit this area during (Lunar) New Year), ”he said.

A student at Sun. Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, Ping, had returned home to spend the New Year holidays with his family. But on the morning of January 24, the local government started to shut down public transportation.

The next day, nobody could leave Sandouping. Ping said that although he has to stay with his family for two weeks, he is more bored than worried about the situation. Despite this, he urged CNN not to use his real name, fearing the government’s potential impact, to publicly talk about the corona virus.

“When someone in my area became infected, the disease control center was turned on in time, young people from that house were quarantined in their homes, and senior citizens were hospitalized,” he said.

“Instead of being critical and outrageous, I think it is more sensible to realize that almost everyone has done everything possible to improve things, including local authorities.”

Kill time

While families across Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, are waiting for the block to be lifted, Chinese social media has been flooded with videos of citizens chatting in their living rooms or performing Chinese operas.

Wu, who lives in Wuhan, participated and daily quarantined videos in TikTok of life. In one of his videos, Wu plays hide and seek with his cat.

When he’s not in front of the camera, Wu says that he does pushups, watches TV, and practices his handwriting to pass the time.

“I wish the government had taken control of the situation earlier. If that were the case, the epidemic might not have lasted that long, ”he said. “But I trust the doctors, the nurses and the scientists. I think the epidemic will be over. “