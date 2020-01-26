Morgan Wootten in a portrait from the documentary “Morgan Wooten: The Godfather of Basketball”

How respected and admired was Hall of Fame basketball coach Morgan Wootten?

The Washington Post has published its obituary on page 1.

The New York Times also published a detailed obituary.

In addition, DeMatha’s long-time basketball coach for Catholic high school boys has been recognized in numerous other media and across the social media landscape.

Wootten, who died on January 21 in Hyattsville, Maryland, at the age of 88, led the DeMatha High team for 46 seasons before announcing his retirement in 2002.

As mentioned in the New York Times, Morgan Wootten’s teams have never been defeated.

He won 1,274 games and lost 92 at DeMatha High.

Maybe a Washington Post columnist John Feinstein is the most astute observer of Morgan Wootten’s career and coaching personality.

Feinstein spent a week shadowing Wootten in 1984 to find out what made the highly successful coach tick and how people responded to his exceptional leadership skills.

In a commemorative column for the Washington Post that appeared almost 40 years later, Feinstein shared some unforgettable memories of this unique newspaper job.

The compliment of your life

Dean Smith, the great coach of the University of North Carolina, took a look at Wootten’s coaching acumen. To anticipate the following remarks, Feinstein noted that Smith was recommending Phog Allen (Kansas), Bob Spear (Air Force) and Frank McGuire (UNC) and admired them all.

Smith said, “The best coach I’ve ever seen is Morgan Wootten. He’s always a step ahead of us all.”

Feinstein’s week at DeMatha

“Wootten was never one to struggle to find advertising, but he gave me unlimited access for a week,” wrote the columnist. “I saw him interact with players and assistants, students and teachers and apparently knew the names of everyone in the DeMatha hallways.

“I went to practice and play and went with him to Ledo’s in College Park, where he ate pizza and drank a Miller Lite or two after each game before he took out one of his ubiquitous flair pens and started drawing notes make the placemats. “

Then he turned to Notre Dame Trainer Mike Brey, former DeMatha player and assistant during the long tenure of the newcomer to the basketball hall of fame at the 20,000 Naismith Memorial, for a few insightful comments:

“We would go to work the next day and there would be greasy place settings with notes all over the office,” Brey was quoted as saying. “He never felt more comfortable than in the little back room at Ledo, where he ate this pizza and Postgame X and O’s. “

Feinstein’s dissertation on the trainer’s titanium went on like this:

“But I learned Wootten’s secret by spending two days in the history class he was teaching. I was a history major at college. I had some very good professors. Nobody could touch Wootten as a teacher. His style was unique. He has did not give a lecture, he told stories, he concerned the students with humor and questions and asked them less for facts than for their opinions, why did they think Alexander the Great sat down and cried after he conquered the world?

“Or during a discussion about Napoleon:” How many of you believe that there is such a thing as a good dictator? “Wootten nodded and then said,” Okay, how many of you would like to live under a good dictator? “

“I was ready to go back to high school, if only to take part in Wootten’s history lessons. When I watched him work with his basketball team, I found that he was doing exactly the same thing: his players with storytelling, humor and request to keep their posts busy, although there was no doubt who had the final say. “

Incredibly effective

Oh yes, Morgan Wootten’s methods worked. In fact, his basketball teams have never lost three games in a row in his illustrious career, including being the first high school coach in the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. When Red AuerbachWootten, the icon of the Boston Celtics, introduced Wootten at the launch party and said, “He’s always in command without being loud or cheeky.”

Indeed a real compliment from another trainer great.

coach perspectives

Hubie BrownMorgan Wootten’s legacy was encumbered this week by Morgan Wootten, a two-time NBA coach of the year and 2005 basketball Hall of Fame signing.

“Coach Wootten’s contributions to this great game will continue for generations. He was one of the best high school coaches I’ve ever been with,” the clever NBA commentator told Talk Basket.

Brad Greenberg, Head coach of the Israeli team Maccabi Ashdod, remembered crossing with Wootten during his college days in Washington in the 1970s.

“I remember being under Morgan and my mentor Jimmy Lynam, who was the American University coach at the time, and Jimmy asked Morgan what he thought was the most important characteristic of a really good player, and without hesitation, Morgan replied “steadfastly,” Greenberg told Talk Basket. “It always stayed with me.”

Greenberg, former general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers and current assistant to the Canadian national team, remembered the great DeMatha high teams and the impact Wootten had on the program when he was in high school.

“The first time I saw DeMatha play was when I was a high school student and they traveled to Long Island, New York to play Lutheran High School, which had a strong team. DeMatha had (future Hall of Famer Adrian Dantley) who was just a newbie or Soph.

“(I) had the opportunity to visit DeMatha while he was training over the years and he was the epitome of a gentleman.”

Other positions on Morgan Wootten

Trainer at Duke University Mike Krzyzewski, who has had more victories than any other NCAA men’s coach, once described Wootten’s influence as follows: “His DNA is the whole damn game.”

Former NBA assistant coach Tom NewellPeter, whose Hall of Fame father led the University of San Francisco in the US state of Michigan and the University of California from 1946, paid tribute to Morgan Wootten this weekend.

“I met Coach Wootten many, many years ago when he was at DeMatha High School,” Newell told Talk Basket. “He was the John Wooden of American high school coaches … great teams, solid citizens, great teachers.”

Faith led his life

The Catholic Intelligence Service published an obituary for Morgan Wootten and found that his faith played an essential role in all facets of his life.

The article contained comments that Wootten made during a 2007 speech at a “Theology on Tap” event for young Catholic students.

“Successful people who can master challenges have their priorities in the right place,” Wootten was quoted as saying. “It’s the only thing that never changes. God is the first. It will make you a better student. It will make you a better player. It will make you happier in life. “