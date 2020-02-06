Lieutenant General, FAR Inspector General, conducts talks with the French Minister of Armed Forces

Chief Commander and Chief of Staff of the Royal Forces (FAR), Lieutenant General, Inspector General of the FAR, received on Thursday the General Staff of the FAR in Rabat, French Minister of Armed Forces, Parly Florence.

Upon her arrival at the FAR General Staff, the Minister was welcomed by Lieutenant General, FAR Inspector General, before assessing a military detachment that made the awards, a statement from the FAR General Staff said.

The talks took place in the presence of the heads of the 2nd, 3rd and 5th offices of the FAR General Staff and inspectors of the Royal Air Forces and of the Royal Navy, as well as the French Ambassador to Morocco, focusing on the means to to strengthen military cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries.

To this end, the two parties expressed their satisfaction with the quality, strength and sustainability of this bilateral cooperation and reiterated their willingness to further develop it by sharing experiences and expertise, the source said.

Military cooperation between the Moroccan Royal Forces and the French Forces includes exchange of visits, training, participation in various military training and exercises, as well as technical support.

It is governed by a technical military agreement signed in 1994 and a status of forces agreement signed in 2005, which regulates the presence of forces on the territory of the two countries during military exercises. Other technical arrangements and specific agreements have also been signed between the different components (land, air and sea) of the two armed forces.

Joint military commissions are held alternately in Rabat and Paris every year. The last meeting took place in Rabat in June 2019. Florence Parly leads a large delegation during a working visit to the Kingdom.