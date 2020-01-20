Libyan Summit: supporters of rival factions agree to respect the arms embargo, as war leaders refuse to meet in person

Countries involved in the complex civil war in Libya agreed on Sunday to respect a very violated arms embargo and delay military support, said German Chancellor Angela Merkel, amid reports that foreign troops and weapons were deployed on both sides.

Speaking from a historic summit in Berlin, Ms. Merkel called the meetings “a success” and added that the participants had pledged to pressure the belligerent parties to cease fire.

However, he admitted that Libyan rival leaders, Fayez al-Sarraj, who runs the recognized government in Tripoli, and the eastern commander Khalifa Hafter did not meet face to face because the differences between them are “very large.”

Libyan media had previously reported that in Berlin, Sarraj refused to see General Haftar, head of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), which launched an offensive against Tripoli in April and over the weekend seized several terminals of oil export.

World leaders from 11 countries flew to the German capital on Sunday to try to find a solution to the bitter conflict that reached a crescendo this year amid foreign military interference.

A woman brandishing a rifle participates in a demonstration by Libyans and Syrians in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi to protest against Turkey’s possible military intervention.

Members of the Turkish parliament vote to send Turkish troops to Libya. They passed a bill approving a military deployment in Libya aimed at propping up the UN-backed government in Tripoli, at a time of intensifying international tensions over the conflict. The besieged Tripoli government has been under an attack sustained since April by the strong military general Khalifa Haftar, backed by Turkey’s regional rivals: Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Among those who attended were Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“We have embarked on a very arduous road. We agreed on a comprehensive plan forward, ”said Chancellor Merkel after four hours of talks.

“We all agree that we must respect the arms embargo and that the arms embargo must be controlled more strongly than it has been in the past.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres reiterated Merkel’s words and warned that the power war in Libya was increasing to “dangerous” levels that threaten the security of the entire region.

“I cannot emphasize enough the conclusion of the summit that there is no military solution to the conflict in Libya,” he told reporters in Berlin.

“I hope that the commitments made today contribute to a lasting solution to the crisis in Libya. We need to have a ceasefire.

“We cannot monitor something that does not exist.”

Germany hopes to implore foreign players to stop the flow of weapons and troops to rival factions in Libya, as well as agree and enforce a ceasefire as a way to end the bitter conflict.

The conference comes a week after Russia organized emergency peace talks in Moscow in a separate but similar attempt to end the bloody conflict.

Libya has been shattered by an increasingly complicated civil war since the overthrow and murder in 2011 of dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

The country is now roughly divided into two rival administrations, each backed by different nations.

Sarraj, head of the UN-backed National Agreement Government in Tripoli, has the support of Qatar and Italy, but recently turned to Turkey in search of troops and weapons.

It is believed that up to 2,000 Syrian rebels backed by Ankara have flown to the Libyan capital in recent days to strengthen local forces against the LNA of General Haftar.

The images published on social networks this week showed what appeared to be a new contingent of rebels aboard a Libyan plane to Tripoli.

Meanwhile, General Haftar’s forces are backed by Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

This despite the fact that the LNA launched an offensive against Tripoli in April, besieging the capital in an effort to capture it.

On Sunday, the National Petroleum Corporation of Libya said that the guards under the command of General Haftar’s forces closed two key oil fields in the southwest desert of the country, after the previous closure of all eastern export terminals. Only offshore fields and a smaller facility remain operational, the corporation said.

Chancellor Merkel also said that despite not meeting, the rival factions of Libya agreed to appoint members of a military committee that will represent them in talks about a more permanent ceasefire.

Mr. Guterres said the committee will be convened “in Geneva in the coming days.”

German Chancellor Heiko Maas said “we know that today’s signatures are not enough.”

Boris Johnson stressed the need to end the fight and that all parties support peace talks “to determine the way forward for the Libyan people.”

Pope Francis offered his encouragement from the Vatican on Sunday.

“I strongly hope that this important summit will be the beginning of a path towards the cessation of violence and a negotiated solution that will lead to the peace and stability desired,” said Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square.

