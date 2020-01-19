Libya summit calls for sanctions for ceasefire violations, draft agreement says

A conference in Berlin that brought together belligerent factions in Libya, as well as their foreign supporters, will call for sanctions against parties found in violation of a cease-fire, according to a draft press release obtained by CNN.

The summit was convened to preserve a fragile ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey a week ago, and to resume talks on a political solution to what has become a proxy war. .

Violence intensified in April last year when renegade general Khalifa Haftar launched an offer to take the capital, Tripoli, from the UN-recognized government led by Fayez al-Serraj. Hundreds of people have died and 150,000 people, most of them children, have been displaced since then, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund.

The Russian-Turkish ceasefire appears to have lasted for several days, but Haftar withdrew from ceasefire talks in Moscow to finalize the deal in the early hours of Tuesday this week. Heavy fire was reported a few days later.

Haftar and Serraj were both at the top but will not meet face to face, a source close to the conference told CNN. Instead, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will act as an intermediary between the two Libyan leaders at the heart of the conflict.

“We call on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to impose appropriate sanctions on those who are found to be in violation of the ceasefire agreements and on member states to apply them,” the draft statement said.

The statement expresses the commitment to “refrain from any interference in the armed conflict or in the internal affairs of Libya” and urges all international actors to do the same.

The project also calls on all parties to refrain from attacking oil installations and infrastructure.

UK could deploy monitors

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that British troops could be deployed to Libya to monitor the ceasefire, if it was officially agreed.

Speaking on the tarmac upon arrival at the summit, Johnson said, “We have to do what we do very well, which is to send people, experts, to monitor the ceasefire,” but he warned that he had not seen an intact ceasefire yet. “This is what we are pleading for today.”

He called for an end to the violence in Libya and showed support for the UN-supported political process in the country.

“Yes, we got rid of Gaddafi in 2011, but now is the time to move on and bring Libya closer to the United Nations. We want to have a United Nations-led peace process to stop this jockeying for the position. “

The conflict in Libya has attracted several foreign actors. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has invited French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose countries have shown their support for Haftar. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was also expected, supporting Serraj.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is participating in talks, although US policy on Libya is unclear. A senior State Department official told reporters that the United States believes “all foreign forces should be out of Libya”.

“This is a regional conflict that is widening and becoming more and more like Syria, which is why the whole community and the international community come together in Germany,” said the official.

“But I think it’s so complex and the heels are so deep that I would have moderate expectations as we go along.”

Pompeo’s Russian counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov, was also scheduled to participate in talks.

In an interview with Becky Anderson of CNN, the UN representative in Iran, Ghassan Salame, said that the United States “had not yet chosen its position on Libya, but that does not seem to be very high on the DC decision makers radar screen. “

He echoed the spirit of the draft communiqué, questioning the growing number of foreign actors in the conflict.

“A lot of people are interfering in Libya, the whole point is what to do?” Said Salame.

“My feeling is that if you intervene, if you commit yourself, in order to support the United Nations action plan… you are welcome. If it is to push a parallel or to disrupt the UN plan, you are not welcome. “

Post-Gaddafi troubles

Instability has reigned in the North African country since the fall of the strongman Moammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Political divisions have also helped armed groups, such as ISIS, to gain a foothold in Libya, making it a dangerous springboard for thousands of migrants bound for Europe and a nagging pressure point for the West.

The internationally recognized Serraj National Accord Government (GNA) manages the capital and north-west of the country, while Haftar’s National Army (HNA) leads a parallel government, which controls most of the east and about two-thirds of the country. It has reportedly received some support in the past from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Russia and France.

The GNA had the UN rubber stamp, and its main donors are Turkey, Qatar and some EU states. Turkey recently voted to send troops to Libya to support the Serraj government, while some 2,000 Syrian fighters have also joined the conflict to defend the capital.

Russia has been seen to strengthen its presence in Libya, deploying paramilitary forces there to support Haftar, according to the US State Department. Russia says the troops are not linked to Moscow; he used the same explanation to describe his mercenaries as in Ukraine.