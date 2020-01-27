Librarians honor books by Luiselli and Higginbotham

NEW YORK, NY. – Valeria Luiselli’s novel “Lost Children Archive” and Adam Higginbotham’s nonfiction book “Midnight in Chernobyl” were awarded the Andrew Carnegie Medal, a $ 5,000 award from the American Library Association.

The fiction and nonfiction awards were announced on Sunday and honor two of the most prestigious books of the past year. In “Lost Children Archive”, a finalist of the National Book Critics Circle, fiction and documentation are combined while the fate of refugee children is examined. “Midnight in Chernobyl” tells of the 1986 nuclear disaster and the desperate efforts of the Soviet government to hide it.

“We hope that librarians see the two Carnegie winners as powerful and fruitful titles that they can recommend and discuss,” said Donna Seaman, committee chairwoman, in a statement. The awards were announced during the Library Association’s annual winter gathering, which took place in Philadelphia this year.

Previous winners of the Carnegie Medal include Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad” and Bryan Stevenson’s “Just Mercy”, which were made into a feature film that is now in theaters.

Both Luiselli and Higginbotham are lifelong fans of libraries. In a recent email sent to The Associated Press, Luiselli called himself a “radical nerd” and praised the Carnegie Prize as “the ultimate award for radical nerds.” Born in Mexico, she lived from Wisconsin to Costa Rica at an American elementary school in South Korea, where she sneaked into the high school library to read horror stories.

36-year-old Luiselli, who now lives in New York, said she “spent more time in libraries – between piles, in quiet reading rooms, in sections with rare books and manuscripts, and behind the lenses of microfilm readers – than it is healthy.

“But I have good reading glasses and antihistamines in my pocket,” she adds.

The 51-year-old Higginbotham also knows the interior of the New York Public Library system well. While working on “Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World’s Greatest Nuclear Catastrophe”, he was a visiting scientist at the system headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, blessed with “a quiet and beautiful place to work and access to the amazing research collections of libraries in the New York system and.” Furthermore. “

Libraries helped inspire the British author’s career and expand his literary knowledge to unexpected worlds. As a teenager, he found a copy of Kurt Vonnegut’s Slaughterhouse-Five in the Wells Cathedral School library, “at that time perhaps the only example of modern American literature in the entire building.”

“It was so amazingly different from all of the other works on offer that I was sure that it would only be on the shelves due to an administrative error,” he said in a recent email to the AP. “I read it repeatedly – before anyone noticed and removed its mistake – and it helped me put my plans to become an astronaut on hold and instead become a writer.”

The medals are made possible in part by a grant from the Carnegie Corporation in New York.

