Liberals have to moan endlessly about how we are all doomed – Mother Jones

Michelle Goldberg describes the end of Parasite, in which a poor family meets its final, inescapable fate:

At the end of the film, after a cramp of murderous violence, shame and sorrow, the son of Kim makes a “fundamental plan” to become rich enough to save his father. There is a flashy series in which this seems to play a role, and “Parasite” briefly dangles the prospect of a Hollywood ending. Only in the last recording is it clear that it is a fantasy and that he is stuck where he started.

According to the O.E.C.D. American social mobility is not more robust than that of South Korea. But with a few exceptions, such as Boots Riley’s surrealistic indie film 2018, “Sorry to bother you,” Popular American culture has never caught up with a world where brains and gums are no match for greater material forces.

We Liberals keep trying to push this theme, but it certainly doesn’t feel like people are buying it. Conventional wisdom says that at least a few of them have purchased the Donald Trump version, namely that China and Mexico will steal our jobs and he will get them back, but not as many. After all, Trump won a smaller share of the vote than Mitt Romney just four years earlier, and his share was considerably less than the average of all other 21st century Republican presidential candidates.

So even the apocalyptic version of Trump doesn’t seem to appeal to very many people, and the liberal version seems to be even less attractive. And even if it has some appeal, it won’t get us anywhere unless we have a great lift field about how we’re going to fix it. But we don’t do that. We have Medicare for All, which is great if you lose your job. We have wealth tax on billionaires, which is great if you lose your job. And we have infrastructure plans that might offer work like – well, you know.

But what about a plan to prevent people from losing their jobs in the first place? Or make their job better? That’s what they want. At least Trump makes fake promises, but we don’t even do that much.

There are really only two options here. First, we just stop talking about how unfair the world is, because it only discourages people. Or, secondly, we offer an actual solution that is credible and attractive. The only one I can think of is a big, loud, endless promise to rebuild unions. But there is not even a single Democratic candidate who made that trademark in the same way that Medicare for All is the trademark of Bernie or a wealth tax that of Elizabeth Warren.

Why not?