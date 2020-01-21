Picture: Getty

For a minute it seemed Liam would be the saddest Hemsworth forever after being “blind” this summer to the news that Miley Cyrus was getting a divorce after only eight months of marriage. There he cried in a frozen yogurt while Cyrus frolicked on a boat in Italy. The indignity of everything!

Now Hemsworth is not only recovering – he is damn successful. A source tells Hollywood Life that he “is really happier now”, which is the standard that we all want to reach when we recover from a breakup:

Regardless, “Liam misses Miley very much” and “he will always love her and she will always love him,” reveals the insider.

But mutual feelings of love are not always synonymous with a successful marriage, as our insiders Liam and Miley said.

“They separated because [Liam] found that he was getting older and older, that they had no traditional marriage and relationship, and that was difficult for him and it didn’t work for Miley,” explains our source. “They both really wanted to live a different life.” These differences weren’t just between Liam and Miley. Their families have very different backgrounds.

The insider goes on to explain that their conflicting outlook on life is likely due to the fact that Hemsworth comes from a traditional family, while Cyrus basically became famous. Strange that they managed to negotiate this separation for most of the decade they were together, but it’s all for the best because they are both now together with other people: Cyrus, who discovered that actually doesn’t have to be gay is with Cody Simpson, and Hemsworth made out with Australian model Gabriella Brooks. Love life! For now.