Liam Buckley is looking for a new striker and won’t stop until he finds his man.

The Sligo Rovers boss needs another front man after Romeo Parkes has returned to America for personal reasons.

With just three and a half weeks to go before the season started, Buckley admitted that a striker had top priority.

“I’m talking to a few right now, but it’s very difficult,” he said. “I don’t want to take anyone for it.

“I want to make sure that someone I take makes a difference. I’m not just looking around Europe, I’m looking around the planet!

“During my time here we had players from Bermuda, Jamaica, Canada, Finland and the USA. I don’t care where they come from.

“I was one of those traveling soccer players when I moved to Belgium, Spain and Switzerland. I loved that and any player who switches to Sligo will love it too. “

Buckley continued: “If we can reach the center forward we will be happy. There are one or two I could sign now just to say that we have the player.

“But I will not do that because we are not sure if it fits right. We will wait until the right one comes.”

Kyle Callan-McFadden, player of Sligo Rovers Liam Buckley, Chris Paul, CEO of Avantcard, Colin Feehily, CEO of Sligo Rovers, and Johnny Dunleavy, player of Sligo Rovers, announced that Avantcard, the northwest-based lender, will be the main shirt from Sligo Rovers FC will be a sponsor for the seasons 2020 and 2021. The two-year contract provides that the Avantcard logo is to be found on the men’s home and away shirts as well as on the entire The Showgrounds. Photo by James Connolly 20JAN20

(Image: James Connolly)

Bit O’Red defender Johnny Dunleavy believes that all-Iceland league plans should continue to be a critical part of the Irish football debate.

Kieran Lucid, the driving force behind the ambitious merger proposal, will be holding stakeholder meetings in Belfast, Dublin and Dundalk for three days later this month

And Rovers Ace Dunleavy said yesterday: “It is certainly a radical proposal, but it can be radical if there is support behind it.”

“Overall, the situation in Irish football is very difficult because we are at a time when the FAI is theoretically alive.

“But my father always told me that every challenge is an opportunity and that this should be the vision.”

Dunleavy added: “This is undoubtedly a seismic moment for the game. This is the time to change our future positively.

“Overall, it takes a little bit of trust, support and investment. Someone has to believe it and Kieran Lucid’s suggestion should not be rejected. “

Sligo Rovers has signed a two-year contract with Avantcard, with the Leitrim-based lender becoming the club’s main sponsor.

