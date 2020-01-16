Liam Broady marks Australian Open 'slap in the face' as bushfire smoke continues to hit tournament

A tennis player criticized the organizers of the Australian Open for allowing qualifying to take place while the smoke from the bush fires covered Melbourne.

Liam Broady, ranked # 234 in the world, said it “boiled my blood” to think about the conditions in which players played before the first grand slam of the year.

Broady said an email was sent to male players by ATP and the Australian Open saying the conditions were “playable” and “healthy”, which the Briton called a “slap in the face”.

Broady wrote on Twitter, “The citizens of Melbourne were warned to keep their pets indoors on the day of my qualification, and yet we were expected to go out for a high intensity physical competition?”

“What should we do to create a players’ union? (sic) Where is the protection for players, men and women?

“On tour, we let so much go wrong, but at some point we have to take a stand. ALL players need protection, not just a select few. “

The fires that ravaged the states of Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) this season are among the worst Australia has ever experienced.

At least 28 people have died and in NSW alone, more than 3,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged.

Air quality in Melbourne on Wednesday was recorded as “unhealthy” and “very unhealthy”, but heavy showers helped eliminate smog.

Qualifications and training were suspended several times this week due to poor air quality.

“Conditions at Melbourne Park are continuously monitored and new decisions will be made using the data on site and in close consultation with our medical team, the Meteorological Office and EPA Victoria scientists,” a statement said on Wednesday. tournament organizers.

Craig Tiley, director of Tennis Australia, said the conditions were right to play.

“We absolutely understand the anger,” he told reporters. “We invited the players to come at any time and have a chat.

“Our medical team was satisfied with the conditions under which the players were competing according to all the research and data and science available to them, but they are also making an assessment.

“You could have been two hours after these games and have 25 people presenting with a medical condition that may be related to pollutants. If so, let me know and we stop. “

Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic was forced to withdraw from his qualifying match due to breathing difficulties, while other players had to use a breathing apparatus on the side of the field.

“In 35 years, this is the first time I have ever used an asthma spray to help me breathe easier (sic),” wrote world number 203 Dustin Brown on Twitter.

Broady’s message has been picked up by a number of social media players.

American Nicole Gibbs posted a smog photo on Rod Laver Arena on Twitter, writing: “Sorry – did I play a more intense version of this yesterday without being medically informed?”

Belgian Kirsten Flipkens wrote: “Tennis is a GAME !! Health ALWAYS comes first !! Why on earth would you want to let players / referees / ballkids suffer under these conditions ?! WHY???

“The players withdraw and the ballboys collapse due to respiratory problems … I am speechless …”

The Australian Open draw took place on Thursday, and play is scheduled to start on Monday.

The build-up to the tournament was dominated by wildfires, with the game’s top players taking part in a charity match on Wednesday to raise funds for relief efforts.

It was announced at the end of the exhibit that $ 3,425,858 (AUSD 4,826,014) had been raised by Tennis Australia prior to the Australian Open.

Spanish Rafael Nadal said he and Swiss Roger Federer would donate $ 172,220 (250,000 AUSD) together.