Li-oxide Li-cathode condenser particles for batteries with minimal oxygen release

Lithium-rich metal oxide cathodes (Li1 + XM1-XO2) can be used on lithium-ion batteries, which power electronic devices and electric vehicles. These cathodes have a high energy density, typically above 900 Wh kg-1, but are currently also presented with significant limitations.

The most critical problem observed in most Li-rich cathodes is that they release oxygen to the electrolytes and thus break their voltage while in use. This significant restriction has prevented their widespread use for years.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have recently devised a strategy that could help resolve this issue by immunizing Li oxide cathode particles against oxygen release. This new strategy, outlined in a document published on Nature Energy, comprises molten salt treatment, which eliminates the release of oxygen from Li-rich single crystals in electrolytes, rendering the surface area of ​​Li-poor, while allowing constant oxygen redox inputs into the particles.

“Our main goal was to use oxygen’s capacity for redox reactions without making the depleted oxygen ions globally mobile (ie,” peroxo “and” superoxo “), which means they can escape the surface of the cathode particles and react with the electrolyte inside a battery, “Ju Li, one of the researchers who conducted the study, told TechXplore.

The reduced oxygen ions inside the Li-rich cathodes look somewhat like metal-peroxide and metal-peroxide complexes. compounds through which blood carries oxygen to animals. The peroxide (O-) and superoxo (O0.5-) species, while contributing to the capacity, have much greater mobility than the O2- standard. On the Li1 + XM1-XO2 cathodes. These oxygen ions can move freely and eventually escape the cathode particles, reacting and contaminating the liquid electrolyte.

To avoid this, Li and his colleagues implemented a treatment involving the extraction of lithium oxide (LiO) using molten molybdenum salt at elevated temperatures. They found that this treatment allows the surface to obtain the composition of Li1-X’M1 + X’O2 without disturbing the continuity of the lattice or causing excessive defects (epitaxial), thereby removing the peroxo (O-) and superoxo (O0) species. .5-) near the surface, preventing Li-rich simple crystals from releasing oxygen to the electrolytes.

“We have performed an immunization treatment so that areas of ~ 10nm thick surface are depleted of oxygen and therefore more stable in battery circulation,” Li said. “Immunization treatment was performed at a high temperature of 700 ° C to extract the oxygen and lithium itself by thermal annealing and goes smoothly from rich Li to poor, without any defects and without losing it. perfect lattice monocrystalline particle cohesion. “

The immunization strategy devised by Li and his colleagues does not affect the valence states and the structure of Li-rich crystals inside the cathode, thus maintaining a constant contribution of anion-redox capacity (O2-↔O-) while operating a battery. . In tests that evaluated their strategy, the researchers found that they ended up with a hybrid anion and cationic reactor (HACR) cathode with a specific density of 843 Wh kg-1 after 200 cycles at 0.2 ° C and 808 Wh kg-1 after 100 cycles. at 1 C, with minimal oxygen release and therefore lower electrolyte consumption in the battery.

“Our study demonstrates that it is possible to cycle a full battery cell with a very small amount of electrolyte (2g (electrolyte) / Ah industrial level), indicating that we have stopped oxygen loss while using oxygen redox.” “This so-called ‘solid oxygen’ battery concept has the potential to double the cathode energy density.”

By reducing the oxygen release commonly seen in Li-rich cathodes, the strategy devised by Li and his colleagues could eventually facilitate the commercialization and widespread use of lithium batteries powered by these cathodes. Interestingly, the immunization therapy described in their study could also be applied to other elements, helping to suppress or prevent unexpected surface reactions on the batteries. In their subsequent studies, the researchers intend to increase the composition of the Li-rich cathode ray tube and further improve the compressed density of HACR cathodes.

Zhi Zhu et al. Calcium Li-rich metal oxide cathode particles immunized against oxygen release by molten salt treatment, Nature Energy (2019). DOI: 10.1038 / s41560-019-0508-x

