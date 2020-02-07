LGBT + charities praise this morning presenter for coming

LGBT + organizations have praised Phillip Schofield for his “courage” following the announcement by this morning’s presenter that he is gay.

On Friday, Schofield published a statement on his Instagram story that said, “With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have agreed that I am gay.”

The 57-year-old claims that his “inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so much for the better”, adding that being gay is “a reason to celebrate and be proud”.

Schofield received an outpouring of support after his admission, including from his This Morning co-presenter Holly Willoughby and from celebrities such as Matt Lucas and David Walliams.

LGBT + organizations, including Stonewall and the LGBT Foundation, also shared rave reviews about his announcement.

“Incredibly brave and moving announcement from Phillip Schofield this morning,” wrote the Twitter account for Stonewall.

“It takes a lot of courage and is always a huge personal decision to be open about who you are. Congratulations Phillip. “

The LGBT Foundation tweeted: “Going out at any time is a challenging and important decision and we are so proud that you have been able to share this with us.”

After Schofield’s announcement, Willoughby shared a support message for her friend on Instagram.

The television presenter put a photo of the two together, next to the caption: “Never been more proud of my friend than I am today.”

During the Friday morning episode, broadcaster Eamonn Holmes said to Schofield: “It is fantastic that you have spoken and there will be so many people who will be reinforced by what you have said.”

One viewer described the exchange between Holmes and Schofield as a “very moving moment”.

