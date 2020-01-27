ST. PETERSBURG, FL. – Every summer, the Lakewood High Boy basketball team puts on the ‘Lake Show’ version.

Lakewood’s parents came up with the nickname ‘Slam Pony Express’.

Nickname is a game for 80s Miami Area DJs – ‘Jam Pony Express’.

Lakewood was the 6A FHSAA Boys Basketball State Runner-Up.

It’s called the Slam Pony Express, “said Lexington Boys coach Anthony Lawrence. “The great part about it is that we have so many people who can dive.”

In fact, there are 8 different players in the Lexington roster that have been found in a game this season. Coach Anthony Lawrence attributes his skills to sports and hard work.

“We’re making a lot of power and explosive moves,” said Lawrence, who is an alum of Lexington.

“The training we do is a vertimax machine,” said senior guard T.J. Tampa, who is a member of Iowa. “It’s a lot of explosive things and that helps us.”

Spartan players wanting to sink into a game fueled a friendly match.

“There’s a lot of pride, I mean, everybody’s trying to find themselves,” said junior guard Oteman Delancy. “People will go crazy if they don’t go on a quick break because everyone is trying to get this dunk.”

Spartans love to rock so much, they even put on a show for fans during the JV halves.

“I like it because during training we are not allowed to sink,” said senior adviser Jamille Reynolds, who is an important UCF Basketball player. “If you do, you get a technology, so this is the only time we can dunk.”

But crackers weren’t just for half a year’s emotions. They also became part of a healing process. Lakewood stumbles and plays for a fallen Spartan basketball player.

“We’re doing this for Mo,” Lawrence said.

Mohammed Haitham was one of three sailors killed during a terrorist attack on the US naval base at Pensacola in December.

“There are still some in the team that played with him,” Lawrence said. “Everybody knew him because he was a phenomenal kid. That’s part of the motivation for what this season is about.”

“Every night we say ‘1-2-3, Mo’ to honor him,” Delancy said. “We do it for him. This season is for him.”

The Spartans hope to make it a separate season: one with a better final result than last year.

Lakewood lost the 6A FHSAA state title to Stranahan. It is a loss that still lingers for Spartan players.

“I took it personally,” said the 6’9 “250lbs. Reynolds. He added:” That hurt my feelings a lot. “

But through the pain of losing a state championship he has made preparations for this group of Spartans.

“We’ve been here before,” Tampa said. “We know what to go through, so we know how to get there.”

“Their education and their moral work, as well as their mentality, have really helped them prepare for it,” Lawrence said.

The Lakewood Spartans are looking forward to returning to Lakeland and the RP Financing Center. All you need to do is stick to the process and win.

“We have a chance,” Lawrence said. “We just have to keep working.”

Keep working and keep working.

