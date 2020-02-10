Lewis Hamilton will stay with Mercedes when he gets the fastest car, says Toto Wolff

Lewis Hamilton will stay with Mercedes as the dominant Formula One team can offer him the fastest car in the world, Toto Wolff said.

Hamilton’s contract of £ 40 million per season with the Silver Arrows is due for renewal at the end of the year and has been linked to a switch to Ferrari.

Team leader Wolff, who revealed that he had not been in contact with Hamilton for two months, spoke at the Royal Automobile Club in London while Mercedes unveiled a new sponsorship agreement with INEOS from Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

“We want to be the fastest man in the car and I know that Lewis wants to be in the fastest car, so there is a mutual result,” Wolff said. “It is the obvious combination that goes further.

“We travel around the world for 10 months every year, and what we do in winter is leaving each other in peace.

“The last conversation I had with Lewis was on Christmas Eve, and we agreed that we would continue our talks when he returns from America and we kicked off the season well.

“I strongly believe in the team’s ability to attract the best drivers and Lewis has now proven that he is the best current driver with his six world titles.

“In the medium and long term, I hope we can offer technology to the best drivers and attract it to the team.”

Hamilton has been ambiguous about his future (Getty)

Hamilton, 35, is in London this week, prior to his first encounter with the Mercedes that he hopes will fire him to a record-seventh world championship at an event with closed doors at Silverstone on Friday.

Here, the Brit’s team unveiled its new livery for the coming season, which bore a significant INEOS brand following the announcement of their five-year partnership.

Like Hamilton, the future of Mercedes is also uncertain, with the German manufacturer still formally committed to the sport after this year.

“We love the Formula 1 platform, but at the same time we are negotiating with the rights holder and it needs to be resolved,” Wolff added.

“It’s a continuous process with a complicated set of contracts and that takes time. The devil is in the details.

“It is clear that there is a will and desire from all stakeholders to draw a conclusion before we start the 2021 season, because that would be an uncomfortable situation.

“This collaboration indicates the wish to continue our successful journey in Formula 1. Mercedes offers a great marketing platform for our brand. This is what we do. “

Mercedes rivals Ferrari will launch their new car in Italy on Tuesday, ahead of the first winter test in Barcelona next week. The season starts on March 15 in Melbourne.

.