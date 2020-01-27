Lewis Capaldi was thought of as a fountain pen at Grammys after being nominated for the Song of the Year

Lewis Capaldi was mistaken for a seat filler at the Grammy Awards last night – when he was present as a nominee in the Song of the Year category.

The painfully uncomfortable moment came when the Scottish star looked at his seat in the Staples Center.

Awards ceremonies invite volunteers to fill in empty spaces when the camera pans the audience. So if the stars are actually giving awards or are in the loo, the room always looks crowded.

But poor Lewis was mistakenly referred to as a volunteer, even though he was invited after the monumental success of his song Someone You Loved.

Lewis Capaldi was thought to be a seat filler at the Grammy Awards last night

(Image: Matt Baron / REX)

Lewis, 23, tweeted: “A Grammy lady has just come and offered to take my place because she thought I was one of the people sitting on the chairs to fill them up when someone got up to the To use the toilet. “

Lewis received his first Grammy nomination for the song of the year for Someone You Loved, but unfortunately lost to Billie Eilish and Bad Guy.

After seven weeks at the top of the British single charts last year, the route became a hit in the USA and finally reached number one across the pond.

He is also one of the top nominees at the upcoming Brit Awards, where he qualifies for an impressive four awards.

Lewis threw a storm on the red carpet with a magnificent set of facial expressions

(Image: Matt Baron / REX)

Lewis held his stomach and joked that he was in his third trimester of pregnancy

(Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Lewis was not only nominated for Best New Artist, but was also recognized in the categories Song Of The Year, Album Of The Year and Best British Male Solo Artist.

Despite his defeat, Lewis certainly made the most of his first invitation to the annual ceremony.

He started his evening by whirling up a thunderstorm on the red carpet with a wonderful set of facial expressions.

Capaldi usually found it casual when he arrived at the bar wearing a plain white t-shirt, casual jacket, and dark trousers.

Lewis dodged the black dress code and rocked a couple of black and white vans to complete his effortless ensemble.