The White House has refused to provide documents to a non-partisan Congress watchdog investigating President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend US aid to security in Ukraine, according to documents released Thursday by Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen from Maryland.

Included in the release is a December 20 letter from the White House responding to a Government Accountability Office investigation citing a previous legal note from the Office of Management and Budget defending the freeze on military aid.

In the letter, Brian Miller, the president’s senior associate lawyer, responded to a request from the GAO for “factual information and legal opinions” on why the aid to Ukraine had been held by the chief of staff by White House Interim, Mick Mulvaney and White. Chamber lawyer Pat Cipollone. Miller informed the GAO that Mulvaney and Cipollone would not participate in the investigation.

“The White House does not plan to respond to your letters separately,” he wrote.

The news of the White House’s refusal to participate in the GAO investigation comes after the surveillance agency made its decision earlier this month that the Trump administration had broken the law when it suspended the aid to Ukraine’s security last year, which had been appropriated by Congress.

The GAO concluded that the White House budget office had violated the Impoundment Control Act, a 1974 law that restricts the White House from withholding funds that Congress has appropriated.

The Office of Management and Budget, which provided a substantial response to the investigation, told GAO that it “withheld the funds to ensure they were not spent” in a manner that could conflict with the president’s foreign policy, “said Thomas. Armstrong, GAO General Counsel.

GAO rejected this argument.

“Faithful execution of the law does not allow the president to substitute his own political priorities for those that Congress has promulgated,” wrote the GAO. “The OMB withheld funds for a political reason, which is not authorized by the Impoundment Control Act. The restraint was not a programmatic delay. Therefore, we conclude that the OMB violated the CIA. “

After the report was released, OMB spokeswoman Rachel Semmel said the budget office did not agree with the GAO’s decision.

“The OMB uses its allocation power to ensure that taxpayers’ money is spent properly in accordance with the priorities of the president and the law,” said Semmel.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.