Do brands evaluate the intelligence and ability of students?

While many may agree that a “good” grade sheet gives students an initial advantage for desired career opportunities and, in fact, reflects a “smarter” brain, others disagree and, at Often, they look for a different response where brands do not reflect their ability.

The debate is even more acute when the exam season is just around the corner and most children feel very pressured by stress and performance. In fact, exam stress is one of the most common problems children face and can even cause aggravated results, such as mental health problems and even suicidal thoughts. And often, parents of children do not address these problems and relieve the pressure and tension of the child.

In an attempt to emphasize the fact that the responsibility lies with parents to help their children’s anxiety and eliminate the notion of marks only to achieve happiness, a director of a CBSE school in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, has a message for students and parents in an open letter

The letter begins with the director of the International Indian School, Dammam, greeting parents and then mentioning some essential tips. He says: “Your children’s board exams will start soon. I know you’re really looking forward to doing well.”

Then he goes on to consistently write down that among all the students who will take the exam, one is an artist who does not need to understand mathematics, another is an entrepreneur who does not care about history or literature. There is also a musician whose chemistry brands matter little, while there is an athlete whose physical fitness is more than physical.

He urges parents not to take away the confidence and self-esteem of their children if they do not achieve a good score according to expectations, because a bad score will eventually allow them to introspect on what they can flourish.

The note ends with a very moving message, which says that parents should love and not judge their children regardless of what they score and while they do, “watch the children conquer the world.”

In fact, doctors and engineers are not the only happy people in the world!

The letter that went viral was shared by Facebook user Faju Farook, who said: “Attention, parents! You are really helping your child develop his talent! Congratulations to the Director of the International Indian School (Dammam) for this great message. ”

The letter was later shared by Marico’s president, Harsh Amriwala, who said: “This letter from a school principal has apparently gone quite viral. But it needs to be read! I was never an A student.” I totally agree that brands are not everything. Above all, the most important thing is happiness. ”

This letter from the director of a school has apparently become quite viral. But it needs to be read! I was never an A student. I totally agree that brands are not everything. Above all, the most important thing is happiness. pic.twitter.com/Rvbk9c9Zbr

The publication continued to generate much love from Internet users, with many narrative stories of how little has been obtained in life through brands and why brands do not compensate for everyone.

Very true sir … Marks does not matter much … I failed in the tenth class and now I am CA, CS, MCom, pursuing the course of forensic auditor too, next year I will also start LLB … Your confidence and abilities to improve and learning from experience leads to your destiny … My best wishes

Wow. I wish I had a teacher or principal like this

This is a message to internalize. Similarly, an error in the job does not cause an employee to be unprofessional or lack skill or dedication.

I love the clarity of the thought conveyed here! Excellent ♥ ️ ♥ ️

Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live all its life believing that it is stupid …..

