Let’s subtitle again, shall we? – Mother Jones

On Monday morning I wrote my most controversial and scornful post of the year so far. The subject was subtitles in movies. Maybe, I suggested, they are not the best since sliced ​​bread.

Subtitles! Do you find this a strange subject to generate a huge Twitter storm? If so, show that you don’t know Twitter very well. Of course it made people crazy. It’s Twitter! A few people decided they didn’t like what I said, and a crowd followed in their wake.

Normally I just laugh about it. The tweets are mostly from the same gang of people who already despise me and I don’t really care what the last two minutes of hatred are about. But a few comments were offered in good faith and they made me curious. Before I go into that, here is a brief clarification of my position on movie subtitles:

Do you hate subtitles, Kevin Drum?

No not at all. More about that later.

Then you must hate the hearing impaired?

No. I am slightly hearing impaired myself and always watch films on TV with subtitles on. But my message was about subtitles (i.e., words that are translations from the spoken language of a movie), not subtitles (i.e., words in the same language as the movie, primarily intended as hearing aid). They are different things.

Then you must be racist. Why do you hate foreign films? Why do you hate Korea? Why do you hate Parasite?



Do not be ridiculous.

You said you didn’t see any movies last year. But if you don’t know anything about movies, why would you think about this?

It is true that I went to very few theatrical releases last year. This is partly because I just didn’t do that, and partly because my film visit has been seriously shortened since my cancer. (In general, it is good to avoid crowded, germ-rich places when your immune system is compromised.) However, this does not mean I have never seen movies and know nothing about them. It also doesn’t mean that I never watch movies on TV.

Your father was a film scholar! Your parents wrote a biography of Carl Th. Dreyer! How could you?

This is true, and my father, if he was alive, would be the first to defend subtitles. However, my father was also good at reading comprehension, so he probably would not have been angry with my short post.

Why not?

Because I didn’t say that subtitles are bad in absolute terms. I said that subtitles detract from the theatrical experience and that there are legitimate reasons not to like them. This seems obvious: if possible, everyone would rather watch films made in their native language. This is because subtitles derive from cinematography; it takes a long time for some people to read; do not replicate the vocal nuances of the spoken voice; and never perfectly capture the words written by the scriptwriter and spoken by the actors. We need subtitles if we want to watch films in a different language, but that does not mean that we must deny that they do indeed have disadvantages.

This should really be all I have to say, but it appears that many people were upset by the collateral I made: that everyone hates subtitles and it is fake refinement to pretend that nobody has a problem with it to have. So let’s tackle that.

First, “everyone hates subtitles” was, I thought, humorous hyperbole. I meant that most people don’t like subtitles. What’s more, the context was my annoyance about Alissa Wilkinson who said, “Americans just don’t like to read subtitles,” a mocking attitude that isn’t demanded, because it’s actually a very global phenomenon.

But is even this true? Do most people around the world dislike subtitles? This is not really a verifiable claim, but I think the evidence certainly points strongly in that direction. What follows is a bit scattered, but should be enough to convince you that “most people don’t like subtitles”.

Let’s start from the beginning: when sound was added to movies, subtitles disappeared almost immediately around the world. It is clear that people would rather listen to human conversations rather than read the dialogue on the screen.

Next: Everyone of my age who has traveled extensively has seen the changes in film translation in Europe since the 1970s. In the past, an American could turn on a TV in Europe and find quite a bit of English-language content because most of the imported shows were subtitled American productions. After a while that went away. More shows were produced locally and the remaining American shows were usually dubbed. Subtitles disappeared slowly but steadily.

More recently, the Twitter storm subtitles kicked off Monday by the fact that Parasite was the first subtitled film to win Best Picture and that subtitle films had more and more difficulties in reaching a large audience in America for a long time. This certainly suggests something that is very similar to “most people don’t like subtitles.”

But different countries have developed different preferences. Germany, France, Italy and Japan, for example, are ‘dubbing countries’, which means that dubbing is popular with theater audiences. The Nordic countries, on the other hand, are ‘subtitle countries’. But even nuances are plentiful. In France, for example, Hollywood blockbusters are always dubbed, while smaller, less popular films are usually subtitled.

Why? Usually this is because dubbing is expensive, which means that it is only practical in countries with a fairly large film market. In general, dubbing is common in large, rich countries, while subtitles are common in smaller, poorer countries. This suggests that subtitles are usually only used if there is no choice. They begin to fade as countries get richer and develop a large, massive film market that can support the cost of voiceovers instead.

But there are exceptions. China, for example, started as a dubbing country, although it was very poor, due to literacy reasons, political dictates, and a desire to standardize Mandarin – although this is changing as China continues to develop its own film industry. Spanish-speaking countries, no matter how rich they are, have long been synchronizing and still are, for unclear reasons. Conversely, the United States, the richest country of all, has always been a country with subtitles (albeit with a very limited appetite for foreign films).

Having said all this, there are also demographic differences between those who love subtitles and those who don’t – and this is true all over the world. This brings us to vulnerable terrain. Sandra Vega explains things this way: “Popular classes prefer dub, the sense of directness and ease of understanding, effortless enjoyment.” To put it bluntly, we intellectual types prefer subtitles. The unwashed mass prefers dubbed films. More about this later.

Even rich, English-speaking countries can switch from subtitles if people get the chance. For example, Britain is historically a country with subtitles, but Miguel Mera tells the following story: “In 1987, Channel 4 of the United Kingdom questioned the idea of ​​a single dominant form through twenty-six episodes of the French soap opera Château ChâteauVallon twice a week, once with subtitles and once in a dubbed version. This was the first time in the history of British television that such a long series of foreign languages ​​was shown and that a program was broadcast with a choice of the language transfer method. The audience’s response to this experiment was measured and the results were fascinating and completely unexpected. In a country that generally considers dubbing synchronized as inferior, a significant preference was shown in all age groups for the re-voiced version.“

It will not surprise you that they have become very good at this in countries with a long tradition of dubbing. If you think of the kind of comical post-synchronization that you hear in old Japanese Godzilla movies, think again. Because dubbing is uncommon in the US, most Americans are far behind the way technology looks and have not bothered to learn anything new about it since the 1960s. But in many dubbing countries, lip synchronization and voice acting have become very advanced and the voice actors who perform the dubbing have become well-known names.¹

Even in America, where our position as the world’s largest filmmaker has meant that we don’t have to tolerate movies in another language, dubbing is becoming increasingly popular as streaming companies start buying more foreign content. Netflix has synchronized like crazy in recent years. Why? Because their research shows that “dubbed versions of hit shows are more popular than their subtitled equivalents.” For example: “The German drama Dark was viewed in its dubbed version by 81 percent of the audience in English-speaking countries.”

My most important message is: (1) Don’t be parochial. America is generally a country with subtitles and most of my readers are pretty well-educated people. Of course you prefer subtitles! You are a product of your culture, just like everyone else. That is probably also the reason why I personally prefer subtitles. (2) Don’t be classic. People who aren’t movie enthusiasts usually prefer their Hollywood blockbusters to be dubbed, and that is a perfectly defensible choice. Stop spotting them because they don’t read as quickly and fluently as you do. 2 (3) Is not stuck in the past. The technology of dubbing as an alternative to subtitles has changed a lot in recent decades. (4) Do not unknowingly sing the praise of subtitles. They are a necessary evil, not a holy cow. A true film lover understands the pros and cons of both subtitles and dubbing and does not feel that he should pretend that subtitles are flawless. (5) Don’t be racist. Many film audiences in countries with a brown majority prefer synchronized films to subtitles. Your preferences are no better than theirs.

And that is that. A civil conversation about this is welcome, either in responses or on Twitter.

“Here is an excerpt from a Hollywood reporter piece:” Christian Bruckner – the actor whose deep rumbling bass has been synonymous with Robert De Niro in Germany for almost 40 years – has in itself become a star through his auditory connection to the two time Oscar winner to build a successful career in commercials and audio books … Other voice-over stars have emerged around the world. The Spanish Constantino Romero has been giving voice to Clint Eastwood for decades. In Japan, Koichi Yamadera is the voice for almost every major African-American star, from Eddie Murphy and Denzel Washington to Will Smith. Yamadera does not want to become a typecast and has also provided the Japanese voice for Charlie Sheen, Jim Carrey, Brad Pitt and Tom Hanks. The productive dubber recently made an impressive double play and gave the voice for Don Draper in the Japanese version of Mad Men and Walter White for Breaking Bad. “

And one more from The National: “Deeny Kaplan, vice president of Miami dubbed house The Kitchen, describes the process as meticulous work, from breaking the original script by syllable and delivering a translation into a meter and structure so close possible with the original. Actors are used who have carefully studied the tone and tempo of the original speech, with complex time coding also a function of the process, while video is delayed or accelerated to perform speech synchronization correctly when a suitable translation cannot help itself. According to “the use of native speakers, correct cast and correct adaptation” the key to a successful dub is. “There is no room for error today,” she says. “You have different levels of quality controls, for everything from sound controls to music and mixing. Everything is examined. “”

² Plus there are many more of them than you. That’s why it’s safe to say that “most” people don’t like subtitles. The number of highly educated film lovers may seem large on Twitter, but in real life there aren’t that many.