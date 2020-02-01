“Let’s see how much BJP cares about Delhi”: Kejriwal about Union Budget 2020

On January 6, the electoral commission had stressed that the Center would not include “state-specific schemes” in the national budget.

updated:February 1, 2020, 11:45 AM IST

Photo of the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal file.

New Delhi: Prime Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, said on Saturday that the Union budget would show how much BJP cared about the capital.

“People in Delhi are hoping that the government of the Union will protect our interests in the budget. Delhi should get more for elections. The budget will show how much BJP takes care of us Delhiites,” tweeted Kejriwal in Hindi.

On January 6, the election committee had stressed that the Center would not include “state-specific schemes” in the national budget, as the city would hold polling stations on February 8.

Kejriwal, however, had required the Center to announce things for the city in the budget. The city administration has also demanded more money from the center for the municipal corporation of Delhi.

