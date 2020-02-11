Let’s get rid of America again – Mother Jones

When South Dakotans voted 3 to 1 to ban payday loans, they must have hoped it would stay. The interest on the predatory cash advances amounted on average to a striking 652 percent – borrow a dollar, owe $ 6.50 – until the state canceled them in 2016, limiting rates to a fraction of that in a decisive referendum.

Donald Trump’s financial czars had a different idea. In November, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (along with the even more obscure office of the Comptroller of the Currency) monitored a permanent loophole for payday borrowers who essentially contest the South Dakota law, and many others – they were able to challenge their loans money laundering through banks outside the state that are not subject to state interest limits. Payday borrowers arrange the loans, the banks provide them and payday borrowers buy them back.

Every year, borrowers pay almost $ 10 billion in fees against $ 90 billion in expensive, short-term loans, a number that only grew under the Trump government. The Community Financial Services Association of America estimates that the US has nearly 19,000 lenders – so called because you are supposedly borrowing against your next salary–with many from pawnshops or other staples from the poverty industry. “Even if the loan is repeatedly borrowed again,” the CFPB wrote in 2017, many borrowers are in default and are being chased by a collection agency or their car or truck is seized by their lender. “Lifelong debt,” senior member Senate Bank Committee Democrat Sherrod Brown told A Plus in 2015.



When the South Dakota anti-payday rule came into force, the legal loan sharks collapsed. Lenders, who spent more than $ 1 million fighting the law, closed en masse. But it was a success story for South Dakotans such as Maxine Broken Nose, whose car was taken back by a lender at the Black Hills Powwow after she paid a balance of $ 243.60 a day later. Her story and others – Broken Nose’s family saw repo men coming for ‘about 30’ cars at the powwow – can be seen in a documentary from the Center for Responsible Lending.

At the time, South Dakota was the 15th jurisdiction to limit interest rates and joined a red-blue combination of states where many employees can’t even pay. Georgia considers payday loans as racketeering. Arkansas limits interest to 17 percent. West Virginia never allowed them. Many states prohibit usury, the habit of gambling consumers with debt if they have nowhere better to go. But those laws are designed to stop an under-regulated spider web from local, storefront-checkout stores – they don’t prevent payday borrowers from cooperating with large banks outside the state, and they can’t get close to hostile federal agencies.

Trump’s administration, on the other hand, has been paying payday borrowers for years. In 2018, Trump Jelena McWilliams chose the banking sector to lead the FDIC, which is responsible for “overseeing financial institutions for safety and robustness and consumer protection.” In an interview with Real News Network 2018, former regulator and professor of economics said Bill Black McWilliams was “fully invested in the Trump agenda” and would “slaughter” financial regulation. While the predecessors of the Obama era of McWilliams led a tough action against fast money loans, the Wall Street Journal reported in September that McWilliams encouraged banks to resume them. And last February, the Consumer Financial Protection Agency – another consumer protection agency reversed the expansion of the bank lobby – reversed Obama-era rules that instructed lenders to “repay the ability of a borrower to repay debts before granting loans to low-income customers “:

The decision to weaken the payday loan rule was first proposed by Acting Director Mick Mulvaney, who now serves as Acting Chief of Staff of President Donald Trump … Mulvaney, who was at the same time in charge of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), is an old friend of the payday financiers. (The industry donated more than $ 60,000 to his campaigns when Mulvaney was a congressman from South Carolina.) While in charge of the CFPB, Mulvaney quietly closed investigations and closed lawsuits against money lenders across the country.

The FDIC rule takes precedence over a judgment in the 2nd circuit, Madden v. Midland Funding, which says that usury laws can follow a loan, even if they are sold to a buyer outside the state. The FDIC rule is based on a controversial doctrine called ‘valid-when-made’: as long as a loan starts legitimately, the bank can sell it to everyone with the same interest. If the bank lends you a dollar with an interest rate of 1,000 percent – a real rate that payday borrowers actually charge – and they are not bound by the state rule, anyone can buy that loan from the bank and continue to charge you 1000 percent. According to the National Consumer Law Center, which the FDIC rule calls the “rent-a-bank” proposal, at least five FDIC-regulated banks now facilitate ultra-high interest loans in 30 or more states. The motivation is clear: the banks get a share from a hugely profitable company.

Payday loans have been a difficult industry to regulate. From a 2013 ProPublica report reprinted in Mother Jones:

In 2008, lenders suffered a major defeat when the Ohio legislature banned expensive loans. That same year they lost again when they dropped more than $ 20 million to reverse the law: the public voted almost two against it.

But five years later, there are still hundreds of payday loans in Ohio, with annual rates that can approach 700 percent.

It is just an example of the resilience of the industry. In the state after the state in which lenders are confronted with unwanted regulation, they have found ways to continue to provide expensive loans.

It is important that California passed its Fair Access to Credit Act last October, setting the same 36 percent limit as South Dakota for consumer loans. The California bill does not apply to loans below $ 2500, but California, which has a larger economy than most countries, is often a bellwether for national regulation. The timing of the FDIC proposal – a month after the Fair Access law was passed – suggests that the California law might have been the last straw for Trump’s regulators.

Nevertheless, both payday borrowers and bankers have supported a version of the FDIC rule for years. And although payday lenders have a lobby – which brags about access to the White House and includes some major Trump fundraisers – it does not resemble the lobby power of the largest banks, whose alumni are at every Trump finance agency. Bankers hate the Madden ruling because of the wider restrictions on buying and selling people’s debts, and they are the real heavyweights in the fight to relax federal rules for selling loans. The FDIC rule will help banks “bypass” the ruling, a financial services provider wrote, which is “good news for all secondary loan markets.” Bankers fought for looser regulations for sketchy loans (hello, mortgage crisis) before there was cash at stores.

Last Wednesday, the House Financial Services Committee, chaired by California Rep. Maxine Waters, heard arguments against the “rent-a-bank” rule and for legislation replacing it. A bill now for the committee, the Veterans and Consumers Fair Credit Act, would reach the 36 percent cap of South Dakota nationwide. A federal law that would replace the Trump government is the only guaranteed solution to the loophole.

Payday loan bans are widely popular and gain support from both liberals and conservatives. In a 2017 Pew survey, 70 percent of Americans agreed that payday loans needed more regulation. Now they will be tested in Congress, where the bank lobby spent $ 61 million last year and where 70 percent of lobbyists are former government employees. If the bill is passed in the house, a handful of Republican voices can put most of it back into the pockets of borrowers, ending the cycle of seizures, defaults, and devastated credit that borrowers like Maxine Broken Nose hound.