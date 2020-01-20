Queen Elizabeth II can be stripped Prince Harry at Meghan Markle of their HRH titles in response to #Megxit, but he seems to have thought of giving them a worse punishment: Earl and Countess titles!

That’s right, Perezcious royal fans. According to the Standard Night, His Majesty and Prince Charles it is argued that Harry and Meg were stripped of their Duke and Duchess of Sussex rank. However, they said they decided to allow the couple to retain the titles to avoid looking “small.”

An insider at the outlet said:

“The title Sussex was one of the ancient royal doctors given to him earlier in his marriage to Meghan, along with other titles. Its removal was taken seriously and discussed at the highest level.”

If this title were to be obtained, Harry and Meg would be referred to as the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton (ouch), who would lower them to the same rank as Edward at Sophie, Earl and Countess of Wessex. But the source explained the Queen and Charles eventually felt restrained Archie HarrisonParents from using “HRH” in public and for commercial use while still maintaining the title are more appropriate.

These new claims came a day after Harry admitted that he had “leap of faith” upon leaving the British monarchy but felt that “there really was no other choice.” In his first appearance since the conclusion of the Megxit deal, the 35-year-old told a charity audience:

“Unfortunately, that’s not possible. I want you to hear the truth from me as long as I can share it … Not as a prince, or a duke, but as Harry the same person that many of you have watched over last 35 years – but with a clearer perspective. The UK is my home and a place I want to be. That will never change. “

The Duke plans to spend most of his time in Canada, where he is expected to fly within the next few days and remain for the foreseeable future with his 38-year-old wife and son.

As we reported, the Queen shared an official statement about Harry and Meg’s new roles over the weekend, writing:

“They will no longer receive public funding for Royal duties. With the Queen’s blessing, Sussex will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made it clear. that all they do is continue to maintain Her Majesty’s values ​​… The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they no longer employ members of the Royal Family .The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will shared their willingness to pay for Sovereign Grant spending for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their family home in the UK. Buckingham Palace did not comment on details of the security fix. process to determine the need for publicly funded security. “

Wow. Lots of power and privilege have been lost – just as well.

But clearly, it could have been worse!

