Lessons for the world from a climate catastrophe - Mother Jones

In August 2018, when Scott Morrison became Australia’s sixth prime minister within 10 years, he presented himself as a responsible administrator who should ensure continuity after a decade of leadership problems. To underline his willingness to address the country’s most pressing problems, he called out to Bono: “When history books are written, our age will be remembered for what we did or didn’t do to put out the fire . “Well, in the land of flames these words are painfully prophetic – and stressful.

In the midst of the worst recent national crisis – colossal forest fires that swallowed an area the size of West Virginia, killed 28 people and countless animals, destroyed irreplaceable ecosystems and triggered tens of thousands of evacuations – Morrison has finally confirmed some responsibility for the abuse of the crisis , Morrison’s critics claim that the late and weak financial relief he offered, and his reluctance to cite climate change as a cause, have helped the fires spread at an astonishing rate, and in some cases up to 90 km / h moved. Even though experts have clearly linked the magnitude and severity of the fires to climate change, it took the Morrison government four months to fully recognize the connection – and even then, the critics called it too late. The allocation of $ 1.4 billion in damage recovery funds has been described as a “drop in the bucket” in response to the epic scale of the fires.

Morrison’s tank polls show that many Australians agree. According to a recent Guardian poll, only 32 percent of the country approves Morrison’s response to the bushfire, while 52 percent disagree with its overall performance. If this trend continues, Morrison could be the youngest head of state to be sentenced to political paralysis and popular anger because of the climate policy that has been hanging over Australia’s politicians like a dark storm cloud since 2006 at least. The fall of several political leaders – a fascinating continuation of the story, ” Climate Change as Political Kryptonite ”, which has dominated Australian politics for years.

But there are a lot of allegations, especially since the Australian government has been accused of ignoring signs of a catastrophe long before the first flames. The problem stems from successive governments. Here are five opportunities that Morrison and his conservative coalition government have missed that may not have prevented the fires, but which almost certainly made them worse:

The epic proportions of Australian fires this season have long been predicted by experts who have closely monitored the effects on the climate. A 2007 report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which is monitoring the effects of climate change, is like a prophecy that has now been fulfilled: “An increase in the risk of fire in Australia is probably associated with a decrease in the interval between fires, increased fire intensity “Reduction in fire extinguishing rates and faster spread of fire,” the report said. “In Southeast Australia,” where the fires are most devastating, “the frequency of days with very high and extreme fire hazards is expected to increase by 4 to 25 percent by 2020.” The report questions the Australian government: “Differences in political engagement, the lack of strict and clear government guidelines … are major obstacles.” At first, Australia seemed to be responding. Research institutions were set up in 2008 to study adaptation to climate change. Then, in 2017, Morrison, who was the country’s treasurer at the time, reduced the program funding to a fraction of what it was.

During the Madrid climate conference in December last year, Australia doubled its plan to meet the Paris Accord 2030 target, a 26 percent reduction in emissions compared to 2005, by transferring credits from a previous climate change agreement, the Kyoto Protocol. Using credits that would release more emissions than in 16 neighboring countries combined could help Australia cut its climate goals by about half. Critics have linked the country’s sluggishness to its economic dependence on coal, an industry that actively supports the Morrison government but makes a massive contribution to the country’s CO2 emissions. On the international stage, other conference participants quickly pointed out that Australia’s pariah status is the only country that relies on the credits. 32 countries have even updated the emission target rules to close the gap, a clear message to Morrison. Scientific consensus suggests that climate change fueled by fossil fuels leads to more severe forest fires. By giving priority to a sustainable future for the fossil fuel industry, the Australian government added to the ingredients for longer, drier fire times. During the conference, former French Environment Minister Laurence Tubiana told the Financial Times that the use of credit by Australia was “just fraud”. Australia was ready … to destroy the whole system. “

In March 2019, 300 scientists signed an open letter to the Australian federal and local governments asking them to tighten land clearing regulations. They cited bush fires as possible consequences of relaxed regulations. New South Wales, where fires were the most damaging, loosened grubbing-up control in 2017 by repealing a 2003 law that prescribed how landowners should treat their vegetation. The authors of the letter suggest that land clearing could contribute to longer drought periods and carbon emissions, both fuel elements of bushfires, duration of drought periods due to changes in local and regional climates. “According to Professor Don Driscoll of Deakin University, who signed the petition, both cleared landscapes and natural ecosystems are vulnerable to wildfires. He stopped to link the severity of this fire season directly to land clearing, but said the increase in practice created an environment that was more prone to fire. “Cleaning the native vegetation has other disadvantages,” he says. “Including biodiversity loss and creating a drier climate.”

In the first three months of the bush fires, the response to emergencies was largely in the hands of the state governments, as is typical of the country’s earlier forest fire seasons. In December, however, the NSW firefighters turned directly to local and federal officials for help. The head of the voluntary fire brigade association described the fires as “out of control”. Nearly two weeks later, with the even more intense and destructive flames, Morrison indicated that the federal government would intervene by using the Australian military, the Australian Defense Force, to help respond to emergencies. Unfortunately, nobody heard of NSW fire fighting chief Shane Fitzsimmons, who is responsible for rural fire departments, about the deployment of the 3,000 troops until he saw him in the media. When asked about his feelings about botched coordination, Fitzsimmons said he was “disappointed.” In a subsequent press conference, Fitzsimmons said: “It took us some time to understand what the announcement was, what it meant, and how it was expected to be integrated.”

When the Australian fire season started in September, the supporters of the emergency services had been in a largely unsuccessful campaign for five months to convince the government to take seriously the additional burdens of climate change caused by bush fires. Since April, an organization of former forces called “Emergency Leaders for Climate Action Group” has been trying to convince the government, among other things, to increase its reserves of fire engines. In a letter to Morrison in September, Greg Mullins, a former New South Wales fire and rescue officer and a member of ELCAG, again asked for an opportunity to speak to government officials about resource allocation. Mullins described himself as “deeply concerned that we are not adequately prepared, that our brave rescue workers and our communications are in ever greater danger.” Finally, after three months of ongoing flames, the federal government gave in and provided $ 7.5 million to rent four fire-fighting planes. In an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Mullins is said to have said the “18 months without action” funding was there.