Leslie Jones lives up the front row of the Siriano NY Fashion Week

NEW YORK, N.Y. – With screams of “work it! Work it!” From superfan Leslie Jones in the front row, Christian Siriano helped kick off New York Fashion Week on Thursday by rolling out sculpted show dresses, the look of a rainbow border and a blast of green “funhouse “

The “Saturday Night Live” aluminum could barely contain itself and sometimes jumped out of its seat to cheer on models while Heidi Klum watched.

In a backstage interview, Siriano told The Associated Press that he was partly inspired by the superhero movie “Birds of Prey” from DC Comics, the story of how Harley Quinn works with others to fight criminals Black Mask.

Column jackets came in “Joker” Jacquard and multicolored “Harley” pony. Among the final looks of Siriano were architectural mermaid dresses in a sparkling silver crystal and black print with boxy waistlines, worn with hats with a wide brim. There was enough black and velvet in blush and fuchsia. He also took off coats, trimmed blazers and flare trousers in aubergine.

Siriano said he let his imagination run free as he jumped out of Quinn’s story.

“Everyone has a little inner Harley Quinn. She is rock and cool and edgy and dark, what this collection has, but how can we elevate her, make her a little more glamorous, put it together a bit more? In the film there is a really cool kind of gothic funhouse, so that set the tone, “he said.” That made me look at surreal paintings and the Dada art movement, so that inspired much of the sculpture. “

There was a lot of luster, texture, reflected light and sparkle in layered ruffles, sequin border and shimmering knits. Siriano remained faithful to a series of body types, one of the things that Jones first attracted to him when she couldn’t find a red carpet designer to fit her 6-foot frame.

While working on his fall 2020 collection, Siriano was busy multitasking for the Oscars on Sunday.

“It’s very difficult. I have literally half of my team back in Oscar dresses going on an airplane. That’s a bit frustrating,” he said.

Siriano has become a red carpet support for a whole series of celebrities. He is the man behind Billy Porter’s tuxedo dress from last year’s Oscars and helped outfit Lizzo, Demi Lovato and Yola (in bright pink bangs) for the Grammy.

“I have known Lizzo for a very, very long time,” he said. “Lizzo played at my after-party four years ago. No one even knew who she was. I love her.”

___

Associated Press producer Jill Dobson in New York contributed to this story.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.