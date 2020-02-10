Leonardo DiCaprio’s Singing Oscars 2020 meme is what we deserve

He’s just trying to be a good sport, but instead it brought a Leonardo DiCaprio Oscars 2020 meme to life. The 45-year-old actor was sitting in the front row of the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on Sunday February 9 for the 92nd Academy Awards, which Janelle Monae’s opening number couldn’t have been a better place in the house. Or maybe the worst place in the house? Leo was involved in a way that he definitely wasn’t expecting.

When the 34-year-old Janelle Monae opened her number with the interpretation “A wonderful day in the neighborhood”, the show seemed to be on stage. Except that the singer finally followed the cover with a rewritten version of “Come Alive”, where they started a call-and-response jam with actors in the front row. And that includes none other than our Best Actor nominee.

While he was sitting next to his co-star Brad Pitt (who was just taking home his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Leo was at the end of Janelle’s microphone. Janelle, who was dressed in flowers from head to toe, did not leave him behind. Leo was always the charmer and played a little la la la la as best he could. He tried And we loved it.

While the jury has yet to determine whether Leo will take home a win for his role as Rick Dalton in Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in Hollywood or not, he’s already a winner as the night’s favorite healthy meme content. Oh, and as the advocate of Camila Morrone’s heart.

The 23-year-old model and the longtime Titantic Star were seen side by side in the Dolby Theater. The famously private couple decided to break the trend for Hollywood’s biggest night. We are shaken, but don’t complain!