Leonardo DiCaprio Oscars date 2020 is girlfriend Camila Morrone

Well that was unexpected. Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oscar date 2020 was his girlfriend Camila Morrone, and the fans are shaken. Even though he was walking alone on the red carpet, the 25-year-old Titanic actor was not alone when he took his seat at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California for the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9th. year old girlfriend.

DiCaprio will be nominated at this year’s Oscars for his role as Rick Dalton in Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The Oscar winner and model were first linked in April 2017, but their relationship was only confirmed months later in April 2018 when they were photographed kissing at Coachella. Given the couple’s private relationship, fans were surprised to see Morrone alongside DiCaprio as his date. “Cami and leo are sitting next to brad pitt and his mom … I have to … be there … to discuss … things,” wrote one user. Another added: “LEO BROUGHT CAMI ???! ? !!! “

Since the two were official, the relationship between DiCaprio and Morrone has been criticized for their age difference of 22 years. Morrone replied to the criticism in December 2019. She told the Los Angeles Times: “There are so many relationships in Hollywood – and in the history of the world – that people have big gaps in their ages,” she said. “I just think that everyone should be able to date who they want to date with.”

Morrone also turned to her critics in July 2019 when she recorded her Instagram stories to criticize those who had negative opinions about their relationship. “I just read some comments on my Instagram,” she said at the time. “And, my God, people are so mean and full of anger at people they don’t know about. I hope that this Friday people will learn to live with a little less hate and move their time and interest to another place because it feels pretty good to live without hate. “