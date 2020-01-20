Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro will be featured in the upcoming film by Martin Scorsese, Hollywood Maestro “Killers Of The Flower Moon”.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro teamed up with Martin Scorsese several times to appear in Martin Scorsese’s short film, The Audition, in 2015, where they played fictionalized versions. It will be the first time the actors star in Martin Scorsese’s feature film.

DiCaprio was on stage at the SAG 2020 awards by 2020 and presented the De Niro Life Achievement Award. At the event DiCaprio announced that he will work with De Niro in another Scorsese movie, writes ew.com.

Based on David Grann’s best-selling fiction book of 2017, Killers Of The Flower Moon, tells the story of Osage’s murder in 1920, when several Native Americans from Osage Nation were killed after oil deposits were discovered under their Oklahoma land. The murders lead the FBI to investigate.

The screenplay was made by Eric Roth, known for films like “A Star Is Born” and “Forrest Gump”. Filming is scheduled for Spring in Oklahoma.

In addition, Martin Scorsese, with a nod to “The Irishman” at the Oscar nomination, has become the most nominated living director in the history of the Academy. The legendary director says he is honored that the academy has recognized all the works related to the movie “The Irishman”.

