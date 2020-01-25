Los Angeles Clippers (32-14, third in Western Conference) against Orlando Magic (21-25, seventh in Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers visit the Orlando Magic. Leonard currently ranks seventh in the league with 27.3 points per game.

The Magic are 13-10 on their field. Orlando wins an average of 45.1 rebounds per game and is 17-7 by winning the rebound battle.

The Clippers are 13-10 on the road. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Montrezl Harrell with an average of 2.8.

The two teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Magic 122-95 in their last game on January 16. Leonard led Los Angeles with 32 points, and Nikola Vucevic surveyed Orlando with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markelle Fultz ranks second on Magic with 4.6 assists and scores 11.8 points per game. Vucevic has averaged 20.3 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 43.0 percent in the last 10 games for Orlando.

Leonard leads the Clippers with 7.5 rebounds and an average of 27.3 points. Harrell shoots 58.4 percent and has averaged 21.2 points in the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, average 105.9 points, 47.4 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.5 interceptions and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% on the field . Their opponents have an average of 104.9 points on 45.9% of shots.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 117.2 points, 48.5 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.2 interceptions and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% on the field. Their opponents have an average of 114 points on 45.0% of the shots.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), D.J. Augustin: outside (knee), Al-Farouq Aminu: outside (right knee).

Clippers: Paul George: day to day (hamstrings), Patrick Beverley: day to day (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by and data from.