Lena Waithe And More has been on some pretty bad dates

Dating is hard. That is perhaps the biggest understatement of the year. And no matter how difficult it is, we still do it. Why? Because many of us want to be someone. Especially at this time of year when love is in the air. * heavy sigh *

One of the most loving but tragic films that appear on the big screen is Queen & Slim. We look into it, high on the edge of our seats while the heroes and namesakes of the film, Queen and Slim, navigate their new lives together after a Tinder date goes completely wrong.

So, while ESSENCE was on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of the love child of Lena Waithe and Melina Matsoukas, we asked the stars to share their horror stories about Tinder and / or bad date.

Queen & Slim writer, Lena Waithe

Can you believe that while Kelly Rowland was on a date during her Destiny’s Child days, she fell asleep on the poor man’s shoulder until she snored? “I fell asleep on a date and snored and drooled on this poor man’s shoulder. I just got out of the tour,” Kelly told ESSENCE.

And the stars of Queen & Slim, Jodie-Turner Smith and Daniel Kaluuya? Well, Kaluuya’s date was dragged by her father and Smith told that she knew the date was over when the man called them an Uber pool. “And he didn’t even pay the date!” Smith, of course, was activated when she remembered the memory.

Watch the video above to see the story of the date of Daniel Kaluuya ending abruptly and why Lena Waithe’s first Valentine’s Day was a disaster.