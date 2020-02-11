Lena Stone immerses you in her “personal space”

Lena Stone is a singer-songwriter who knows how to let you in.

Her production style is funny and unpretentious, her vocal quality is relaxed and inviting, and her lyrics make you feel like old friends who are catching up. In the past few years, she has continuously published high-quality material and advertising favor in the pop country community. Their previous offerings were strong, preparing them for a year 2020 when the world will celebrate them as they deserve. This celebration is expected to begin with their latest single, Personal Space.

While a slightly fuzzy guitar is plucked in a staccato rhythm, overlaid with occasional drums and clapping, Stone begins to share details of her life. unpleasant truths, strange quirks and intimate secrets. Then the chorus sounds and the display changes to a calming new aircraft. Textually, Stone invites the theme of her song into her personal space and lets her witness the tapestry of which she is.

In the further course of the song we see a picture of closeness that is fun and easy to maintain. Everyone cuddles on the couch in wide sweatshirts. It’s the kind of love that most of us can reasonably seek, free from the dazzling glamor of Hollywood romance.

Personal Space is joyful and soothing, like a warm blanket on a cool day. Ultimately, the song is about intimacy and, above all, the wonderful feeling of finding someone you don’t mind letting in – the kind of person you want to see without makeup, defense, or excuse. It’s about the power of vulnerability between two people who value each other. Add it to your Valentine’s Day playlist, play it for your special person, and watch the sparks fly.

