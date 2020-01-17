Leinster House has a hole in the roof - despite the 17 million euro renovation bill for taxpayers

The Leinster House had a hole in the roof last year despite a 17 million euro renovation bill for the taxpayer.

The embarrassing drop is only a few meters away from the Dail Chamber, which is located on the top of the famous staircase.

But even though the money was inflated and the budget exceeded 20%, the Oireachtas had to lay out mats earlier this week to absorb the rainwater during Storm Brendans.

Images sent anonymously to the Irish Mirror also show that the wooden window frame near the leak rots and falls apart.

And when the weather was bad before Christmas, there was a bucket on the floor to collect the rain that came through the hole in the roof by the window.

A spokeswoman for the Houses of the Oireachtas said that this area of ​​the Leinster House was not included in the recent restoration program, which was limited to the Georgian Leinster House.

The leaky roof in the Leinster house

The leak is on the bay window on the balcony next to the Dail, which features portraits of former Taoisigh such as Charles Haughey and Garrett Fitzgerald.

It is a popular stopover for touring and offers panoramic views over the Leinster lawn and Merrion Square.

The Oireachtas spokeswoman said: “No leaks have occurred in the Georgian Leinster House since the restoration work.

“No invoice for leak repairs was submitted.

“If there were any leaks at the location you mentioned, they were treated locally with moisture mats to absorb water.

“No external contractor was commissioned.”

The Leinster House dates from 1745 and was the old town house of the Duke of Leinster before Dail and Seanad were moved there after independence in the 1920s.

Moisture mats at Leinster House

The cost of the refurbishment should be 14.8 million euros, but the Office’s recent estimate shows that it went beyond 16.6 million euros.

The Irish Mirror announced last year that 1.5 million euros of the total had been spent on the repair and restoration of 28 fireplaces. However, a fire can never be lit due to strict health and safety regulations.

The Leinster House hosts more than 50,000 people a year through its program of public tours that are offered on days when Dail and Seanad are not sitting.

