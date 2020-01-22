LEGO to launch set of international space stations

(WIAT) – LEGO is targeting the stars with an unusual new model. The company has announced that it will launch an International Space Station (ISS) on February 1. Most of us Earth dwellers won’t get a chance to see the ISS in real life, but this building experience isn’t too much. far range.

The set will be part of the 10 year celebration of the LEGO Ideas program, an initiative that allows fans to submit their ideas to LEGO in the hope that their creations are more than that. Oh, and the creators of the designs will also receive a share of the profits made on the set.

In the box you will find 864 pieces that will be used to create the ISS, a NASA space shuttle, three mini cargo spaceships and two LEGO astronauts. The set will set you back $ 69.99, which is still cheaper than the NASA LEGO Ideas Apollo Saturn V. See the ISS product specifications here.

Are you going to pick up this new LEGO set? If LEGOs are your jam, what was / is your favorite set? Let me know on Twitter: @NickErebia.

