Legislative Assembly in New Delhi with 16 first MLAs, all from AAP

New Delhi: The new Delhi legislative assembly will have 16 first MLAs, all from the Aam Aadmi party, including Atishi, Raghav Chadha and Dilip Pandey.

Atishi, who was fired from Kalkaji, won the seat by beating BJP candidate Dharambir Singh with a margin of 11,393 votes. Last year, she unsuccessfully held the Lok Sabha elections in the East Delhi constituency against BJP’s Gautam Gambhir.

Chadha, who also registered Rajinder Nagar’s victory, beat his BJP rival Sardar R P Singh by a margin of 20,058 votes. He too had disputed Lok Sabha’s seat from South Delhi, but lost to BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri.

Pandey, who also unsuccessfully challenged Lok Sabha seat in Northeast Delhi in 2019, won the Timarpur seat by a margin of more than 24,000 votes.

In 2017, Pandey had resigned from the position of AAP’s convener of Delhi, after the party had cheated in the MCD polls.

Former congress leader Rajkumari Dhillon, who became a member of the AAP prior to the polls in Delhi, won the Hari Nagar seat and defeated BJP’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by a margin of more than 20,000 votes.

AAP’s Preeti Tomar, disputing from the Tri Nagar seat, defeated BJP’s Tilak Ram Gupta by a margin of more than 10,700 votes.

Her husband Jitender Tomar was the seated AAP MLA of Tri Nagar. He had won the chair in 2015 with a margin of 22,311 votes.

In January of this year, the Delhi Supreme Court had set aside the 2015 elections for her husband, because he had reportedly made false statements regarding his education in his nomination papers. After this, the party decided to remove Preeti from the constituency.

AAP’s Kondli candidate Kuldeep Kumar beat his BJP rival Raj Kumar with a margin of 17,907 votes, while Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat of the AAP BJP’s Ram Chander Chawriya of Sultanpur Majra, a reserved place with a margin of 48,552 votes.

Abdul Rehman (Seelampur), Surendra Kumar (Gokalpur), Jai Bhagwan (Bawana) Raaj Kumar Anand (Patel Nagar), Rohit Kumar (Trilokpuri) were also among the first MLAs.

The oldest Vinay Mishra, the leader of congress leader Mahabal Mishra, who was fired by the AAP from the Dwarka constituency, also won the seat by a margin of more than 14,300 votes by beating PJJPD with BJP.

AAP’s Virender Singh Kandyan, who fought from Delhi Cantt, and Darampal Lakada, AAP’s candidate from Mundka, are also among the new faces.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.