One of the most brilliant coaching careers for an assistant in the modern history of the NFL has ended.

After defeating his team against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, Dean Pees, Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator, has decided to withdraw from the NFL.

#Titans DC Dean Pees announces that he is retiring from NFL coaching. He once planned to retire just to be lured back. Bet that stays.

– Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet), January 20, 2020

Pees, 70, has been an assistant to the NFL since moving to the New England Patriots in 2004. He was quickly promoted to defensive coordinator in 2006 and held this position until he joined the Baltimore Ravens in 2010.

Pees was hired by Mike Vrabel in Tennessee in 2018 and provided a huge improvement in the defensive.

All in all, Pees has won two Super Bowl titles over the course of his career and led seven top 10 defenders in 12 years as coordinator in the NFL.