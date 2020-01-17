Legendary actor Derek Fowlds dies

British actor Derek Fowlds, best known for his role in Yes Minister, died at the age of 82.

Derek Fowlds has become an instantly recognizable character around the world thanks to his portrayal of Bernard Woolley in the sitcom Yes Minister and his suite Yes Prime Minister.

He also played Oscar Blaketon in the crime drama Heartbeat. The Guardian reported that he died at the Royal United Hospitals Bath in the early hours of Friday morning after suffering from pneumonia.

He was a staple on television screens in Britain and on YouTube clips around the world for his interpretation of Bernard Woolley, the Minister’s secretary. With the late Paul Eddington (playing Jim Hacker) and the late Sir Nigel Hawthorne (playing Humphrey Appleby), Fowlds formed a triumvirate of talented actors in a show that is still portrayed as the embodiment of classic British comedy.

He often found himself as an intermediary between Humphrey and Jim Hacker and it was difficult to say where his loyalty lies – with the public service or his own minister.

In 2004 Armando Iannucci said that Fowlds had a difficult task because he would have to spend many hours just listening to his two co-actors exchanging insults before finding the smartest line.

A perfect example was this exchange:

