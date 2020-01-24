Legal Blind Albino Make-Up Artist Creates Mink Lashes To Match Skin Tone

In a world where inclusivity is necessary, an Albino make-up artist has created 3D mink lashes for those suffering from albinism.

New Yorker, Jennifer Rhodes, also known as J. Renee on Facebook, has created a beauty line, Ivoree Beauty x J. Renee, exclusively for those suffering from rare skin diseases. He currently offers two styles, Blondee 3D Mink Lashes and Icee 3D Mink Lashes.

On Facebook he said:

“Over the years many of my followers have #Albinism as well as models and artists in Albinism

who should be on camera asked me about blonde and white lash extensions. We have a hard time finding cosmetics that match our natural colors. “

She continued, “So I spent a year looking for a way to change that and make it a reality through my brand new @ivoreebeauty (named after my daughter, Amaya Ivoree. I put in some work creating artwork and packaging I thought. I hope you all enjoy it! “

Jennifer, who has been a professional makeup expert for ten years has considered herself the first albino beauty influencer. He is an advocate for Albinism Awareness and Inclusivity, and he is also legally blind, according to his website.

Albinism.org states, “Albinism is an inherited genetic condition that reduces the amount of melanin pigment generated in the skin, hair and / or eyes. Albinism occurs in all racial and ethnic groups in In the United States, approximately one in 18,000 to 20,000 people have some form of albinism.In other parts of the world, the incidence may be as high as one in 3,000. Most children with albinism were born to parents whose hair color and eyes were common for their ethnic origin. ”There is currently no cure for this skin disease.

