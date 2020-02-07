Legacies has not been released from Kai Parker, says Chris Wood

What a wild ride to the prison world that was.

In tonight’s Legacies episode, Chris Wood made his return as Kai Parker, perhaps the most evil villain in the history of the Vampire Diaries universe – or at least the most irreparable villain. After being locked up in a prison world of the twins themselves, Alaric and daughters Josie and Lizzie each had their own journey.

Lizzie reunited with her dubious vampire friend Sebastian, who had a whole plan for their future together. Josie did her best to figure out how to get out of that place, with some unwise help from Kai, and Alaric was confronted with some extremely dubious decisions he had made, both recently and ten years ago.

It turned out that Sebastian and several other former Salvatore students were all imprisoned in the prison world, sent there by Alaric and Emma when they didn’t know what else to do with them.

Sebastian and Lizzie first had a nice day together, until it got sour. He secretly fed her vampire blood and hoped that she would turn around so they could spend eternity together. She didn’t like this and tried to leave, but she crashed her car on the way when she was hit with a wave of something, all thanks to her twin sister.

Josie, after going back and forth with all the episodes with Kai, ended up on a last resort to leave the prison world. She broke the sand clock, hit herself with black magic and made Lizzie faint in the driver’s seat.

In the meantime, Kai jumped into the Malivore pit, erasing himself from memory (and covering Chris Wood in good spirits, which we will discuss). He then crawled out of the pit in front of the Necromancer, who has no idea who he just met.

Could Kai return because he is now friends with the Necromancer? Chris Wood says yes.

“They are not yet rid of Kai, and now that he is connected to the Necromancer by whatever that pit of darkness was, Malivore, he is now in contact with someone who has these powers that can evoke any kind of evil creatures at will, and I suppose I can say that doesn’t predict well for the Legacies heroes, “he told us. “It seems that Kai can come back any time to ruin their lives. Hopefully they haven’t booked any plans or vacations because I think he might be there.”

What does Kai want now that he is out of prison? What does he want in general? Wood’s answer is clearly frightening.

“That’s the scariest thing about Kai, I think. Most villains have a very clear ambition. They have a goal. There is something they want to achieve and they want to eliminate the heroes to achieve it,” says Wood. “And Kai has that, but what is difficult is that we are never really sure what his ultimate plan is. And sometimes we know what his plan is, and then it turns out that his plan is something else, and he has cheated everyone, even someone who works with him, but in the end I think that his ambition in life is to search and destroy everyone and everyone he meets, for someone who doesn’t feel normal things or doesn’t feel anything at all, that’s when he does things feels when he pisses people off, or the pot stirs and causes suffering, it’s his weird way to pay people back for the injustice he felt he was being served as a child, but he just isn’t in a great headspace, so it would be best if people avoided him. ”

We also had to ask questions about that Malivore well and that black goo Kai crawled out of the well that was covered. It sounds like a real nightmare.

“It was a literal pit of black slime,” says Wood. “It’s a plant-based product, and it’s made from the exact stuff they wear on Nickelodeon, the green slime. And there’s a literal barrel of it and you have to climb into it, and it’s very cold and very strange, and you loses the feeling of what goes up and down because it is not like water. It has a weird density. It was an experience, I would say. It was disgusting. Really disgusting. “

We could think of worse punishments for Kai, but it’s a shame Chris Wood had to go through that. Remind us never to be an actor in a show with a live well of goo.

Legacies is broadcast on Thursday at 9 p.m. on the CW.