February 4, 2020

Beijing: A disabled boy died after being left to take care of himself when his father was quarantined about the deadly new corona virus in the Chinese province of Hubei.

Yan Cheng, who was in a wheelchair because of cerebral palsy, was abandoned at home when his father was isolated because of a fever.

The 17-year-old, who could not talk, walk or eat alone, and whose mother died a few years earlier, had no one to feed him or help him with daily life.

His father, Yan Xiaowen, was quarantined on January 22 and was diagnosed with the potentially deadly virus five days later.

He made a desperate plea for help on social media and called on someone to take care of his son.

But the message, entitled “A request for help from a father diagnosed with new coronavirus,” came too late.

The teenager died on January 29, according to a statement from the Hungarian provincial government.

“Yan Xiaowen was unable to take care of Yan Cheng’s daily life (because he was isolated) … so he entrusted his relatives, village cadres and village doctors to take care of Yan Cheng,” the provincial government said.

The boy’s death has cost senior citizens their jobs.

The local secretary and mayor of the Communist Party were fired for “not fulfilling their responsibilities,” officials said.

The son’s cause of death had yet to be confirmed, they said.

News about the tragedy led to an outburst of anger and sadness on social media, where the authorities in Hubei have already been criticized for withholding information about the infection.

On Weibo, the hashtag “The father of Hubei’s cerebral palsy speaks out” was read 270 million times on Tuesday morning.

A hashtag about the dismissed mayor was viewed 66 million times.

“I am so angry and sad,” one user wrote. “It’s too disgusting.”

More than 20,000 people in China have been infected by the corona virus, with a death toll of 425.

The vast majority of infections and deaths have occurred in Hubei, where the virus probably emerged at the end of last year from a market where wild animals and their meat are sold.

More than two dozen countries have also reported infections, mainly people who have recently traveled to Hubei.

