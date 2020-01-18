Lee's Summit Fire Department truck rolls to the side of the news on the icy road

LEES GIPFEL, MO (KCTV) – The fire department at Lee’s Summit says one of their trucks rolled over on the icy road on Friday morning.

Firefighters say that Pumper 5 was traveling south on Southwest Ward Road near Southwest Stuart Road around 5:10 a.m. when it encountered icy road conditions.

Pumper 5 at Lee’s Summit turned on Ward Road. All 3 firefighters in the truck are fine. @ KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/j4UxrNXSkd

– Abby Dodge (@ AbbyKCTV5) January 17, 2020

There were no injuries to the crew and no other vehicles were involved. However, there is considerable damage to the vehicle.

Pumper 5 returned to Station 5 on Missouri Highway 150 after reporting to another station that was fighting a structural fire.

The police at the Lee Summit are investigating.

