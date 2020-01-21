Leeds plans to replace Britt Assombalonga to replace Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah

Leeds wants Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga to wake her stuttering hopes for promotion.

Marcelo Bielsa’s second-placed team won only once in seven championship games.

And they haven’t scored in all competitions in the last three games.

They want a new striker before aligning Millwall the following Tuesday after Eddie Nketiah’s loan was cut and he returned to Arsenal.

More firepower would also relieve Patrick Bamford’s 10 goal goal, who missed a penalty in the QPR defeat and was criticized by the fans for his finish.

DR Congo’s 27-year-old Assombalonga striker has 18 months to June 2021 on his Boro contract after £ 15m from Nottingham Forest in July 2017.

Assombalonga celebrates a goal

He has six goals this season but has not played since December 7th after an ankle injury.

He returned to training on Sunday and is expected to be fit next week