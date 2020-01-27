Leeds complete loan transfer from striker Jean-Kevin Augustin from RB Leipzig

Leeds has loaned striker Jean-Kevin Augustin from RB Leipzig to make a permanent change.

The French Under-21 international, who was loaned out for the first half of the season in Monaco, is Leeds’ third addition during the January transfer window.

“Leeds United is pleased to announce the signing of Jean-Kevin Augustin,” announced the Sky Bet Championship Club.

“The striker joins the whites with a first loan contract until the end of the season for Bundesliga club Red Bull Leipzig.”

Leeds added: “He will wear the number 29 shirt for Leeds during his time on Elland Road and the club has the option to sign the player permanently after completing his loan spell.”

Jean-Kevin Augustin

(Image: Twitter / lufc)

Augustin’s debut in April 2015 went through the Paris St. Germain youth system and was signed by Leipzig in the summer of 2017 for a reported amount of £ 11m.

He scored 20 goals in 67 appearances in all Bundesliga matches before returning to France on loan with Monaco earlier this season.

Leeds, looking for a new striker after Eddie Nketiah cut back on loan from Arsenal parent club earlier this month, confirmed last week that a third offer for Southampton striker Che Adams had been declined.

Augustin, who scored in twelve games for Monaco, is Leeds’ third signing in January after goalkeeper Elia Caprile from Chievo and winger Ian Poveda from Manchester City arrive.