LeBron sets off for the races

There are not many people in the world who are able to change life in communities with a snap. LeBron James is one of those people. Since the tragic death of Mamba Kobe Bryant and his daughter GiGi Bryant, LeBron has gone statistically crazy and it is normal to understand these numbers. Look at the name and see “James” and say “Yup” Right. “Just last night, LeBron dominated for the Lakers against the Spurs at home in Los Angeles.

In 34 minutes, The King achieved a breathtaking and electrifying performance of 36 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds – he missed the triple double but secured the team victory in a good way.