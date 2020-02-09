LeBron on the repetition of Kobe’s Dunk: “Kobe came down, lay down in my body and gave me the dunk during this break.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 10: LeBron James # 23 and Lance Stephenson # 6 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrate after James fired a shot against the Golden State Warriors and fouled during their pre-season game at the T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 was in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

LeBron James repeated the famous Kobe Bryant trademark in a home loss to the Houston Rockets. The similarities between the two dunks are obvious.

The dunks were so similar that LeBron went so far as to say that Kobe Bryant came down and sank into LeBron’s body and allowed him to immerse himself in this break, according to Dave McMenamin from ESPN:

“Ever seen the movie” The 6th Man “?” Asked James after the Lakers’ 125-120 victory over the Warriors. “Kobe came down, sat in my body and gave me the immersion in this break.”

LeBron also said that he will stick a photo of the dunk on a wall in his house.